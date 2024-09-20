ABC Action News viewer inspired by Gives Campaign starts her own supply drive for school in need

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Last year, the ABC Action News Gives Campaign donated nearly $8,000 in school uniforms to the students at Maximo Elementary School in St. Pete, and the giving continued into this school year. This time viewers took it upon themselves to drop off much-needed supplies.

Lisa Williams saw the original story and knew she could make a difference.

This month, she dropped off more than 100 gift bags, each with a new, warm, comfortable sweater. For Williams and friends, this is the definition of a special delivery.

“I read that over 60 kids are either homeless or living in cars, and I knew that we had to do something to help,” said Williams. “I saw that other people in the community were contributing and I’m like, ‘we can definitely do something.’”

Lisa was so inspired by the ABC Action News Gives story she decided to team up with friends and clients from her ad agency, Evolve & Co., to start their own donation drive.

“As soon as she called me, she told me the story, and I told her right away, ‘yes,’ a big yes,” said Tony Mangiafico with Gratzzi Italian Grill.

First, they collected and delivered two rounds of school supplies, followed by the sweater donations.

“I grew up in a single parent family and I know that there were years that our Christmases were donated, there were years when my sports uniforms were sponsored by our church, and I feel like it was through the generosity of my community that I had an equal playing field as all the rest of the kids,” said Williams.

Maximo Principal Ray Dudley was shocked, humbled, and appreciative when Lisa called to ask what she could do to help.

“It just means that there is hope for our kiddos and for the future just so that they have an opportunity to reach their fullest potential and be very successful,” said Dudley.

Fifth graders Amazeon and Victoria were among the first students to receive the new sweaters and they couldn’t wait to try them on.

“It feels great, I think it will come in handy because when we get to winter this sweater will keep people cozy,” said Victoria.

Lisa is so proud that she can do her part and continue the giving that she first saw on ABC Action News.

“I just want them to be warm this winter,” said Williams.