7-year-old Indiana girl dies from flu complications

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- A 7-year-old Indiana girl died from complications from the flu, according to the coroner.

Savanna Jessie was found unresponsive in her home the morning of Feb. 1. She was rushed to Columbus Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said the Savanna was being treated after testing positive for influenza B, strep throat and scarlet fever.

The autopsy determined Savanna's cause of death to officially be "complications of influenza B infection."

According to a YouCaring page set up for the family, Savanna leaves behind her father, mother and several siblings.

"Savanna was a beautiful, funny, loving little girl. She had a very wonderful and tight-knit family," page organizer Linda Schadenfroh posted. "She was not the type to complain about the things she didn't have or what others did have. Savanna valued everything she had. She was a fly by the seat of the pants kind of girl. She loved everybody and everybody loved her."

She was a first-grader at CSA Lincoln Elementary School.

