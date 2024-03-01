Women's History Month on full display at Museum of Motherhood

ST. PETE — March 1 marks the beginning of Women’s History Month, and in St. Petersburg, there’s a museum not just dedicated to women but to moms.

Mary Havlock has only been a mom for 18 months but already appreciates the impact the Museum of Motherhood, also known as MOM, is having on the community.

“Walking past the museum, I had to do a double take because I was like, ‘Museum of Motherhood,’ that’s me, that’s a museum for me. I’m here with my stroller with my infant twins,” said Havlock.

The museum has been a 20-year endeavor by St. Pete mom Joy Rose, who was running it out of her own home until late last year when she found the perfect space at The Factory.

“The Museum of Motherhood is actually the first of its kind. We basically cover the last 250 years of American motherhood,” said Rose. “We know museums only have about 11% women in their collections, so it’s time to get visible.”

The Museum of Motherhood is a nonprofit run on volunteers and donations, focusing on mom-inspired history, science and art.

“My mom inspired this, and so I titled it, ‘Mother,’ and so I thought it was only fitting that I dedicate it to the Museum of Motherhood,” said artist Sierra M. Clark, referring to a painting hanging on the wall.

MOM is also very interactive, where you can try on a pregnancy simulator vest.

“I want to change our tagline to, ‘Mom, the heartbeat of St. Pete,’" said Rose.

Rose said the thing that stands out most to her is the voices she hears from visitors in the community.

“A lot of people can take for granted and not realize how much work goes into motherhood,” said Havlock.

“I’ve been waiting for a space like this all of my life,” said Clark.

Rose hopes our visit encourages all people to start out Women’s History Month where we all start out with MOM.

“MOM is free and open to the public, you can make a donation, and we have some sponsorship opportunities, but basically we are just there for you, we want to see you, we want to meet you, we want to hear your story,” said Rose.

For more information, go to mommuseum.org.