Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 8-10

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 8-10), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (11/8)

When: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $29.50 to $49.50

Info: Watch the comedian perform his act on Tampa Theatre's historic stage.

Things to do this Saturday (11/9)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the comedian perform stand-up live in Tampa.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

Cost: Free

Info: This celebration will be full of Christmas cheer, including a grand entrance from Santa.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2955 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Explore multiple galleries and studios open to the public for this monthly event.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 2390 5th Avenue South St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Find live music, drinks and barbecue at this event that raises money for Signatures for Soldiers.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 180 S Central Ave, Bartow

Cost: Free

Info: Explore over 80 craft vendors offering handmade treasures.

Things to do this Sunday (11/10)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Cheer on the Bucs as they take on the 49ers at Raymond James Stadium.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: After the success of the New York event, this silly contest is coming to Tampa to find the actor's doppelganger.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Where: 12210 USF Pine Drive, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Find a large selection of plant vendors as well as food trucks and treats.

When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m. Friday

Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the cast adapt Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film for the stage at the Straz.

When: All weekend, starting at 12 p.m. Friday

Where: 735 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs

Cost: Free

Info: Sample a variety of dishes, including non-seafood options, and shop local vendors.

When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Where: W Davidson St, Bartow

Cost: Free

Info: Watch artists decorate the streets with stunning paintings and drawings.