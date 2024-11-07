Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 8-10

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 8-10), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (11/8)
Brad Williams at Tampa Theatre
When: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
Cost: $29.50 to $49.50
Info: Watch the comedian perform his act on Tampa Theatre's historic stage.
Things to do this Saturday (11/9)
Gabriel Iglesias at Amalie Arena
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the comedian perform stand-up live in Tampa.
Symphony in Lights Spectacular Kickoff
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel
Cost: Free
Info: This celebration will be full of Christmas cheer, including a grand entrance from Santa.
St. Pete Second Saturday Artwalk
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2955 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Explore multiple galleries and studios open to the public for this monthly event.
Salute & Sip Veterans Day Block Party
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 2390 5th Avenue South St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Find live music, drinks and barbecue at this event that raises money for Signatures for Soldiers.
Honeybee Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 180 S Central Ave, Bartow
Cost: Free
Info: Explore over 80 craft vendors offering handmade treasures.
Things to do this Sunday (11/10)
Tampa Bay Bucs vs. San Francisco 49ers
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Bucs as they take on the 49ers at Raymond James Stadium.
Timothee Chalamet Lookalike Contest
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: After the success of the New York event, this silly contest is coming to Tampa to find the actor's doppelganger.
Multiday events
Fall Plant Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
Where: 12210 USF Pine Drive, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Find a large selection of plant vendors as well as food trucks and treats.
Moulin Rouge - The Musical
When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m. Friday
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the cast adapt Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film for the stage at the Straz.
Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival
When: All weekend, starting at 12 p.m. Friday
Where: 735 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs
Cost: Free
Info: Sample a variety of dishes, including non-seafood options, and shop local vendors.
Bartow Chalk Walk
When: Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
Where: W Davidson St, Bartow
Cost: Free
Info: Watch artists decorate the streets with stunning paintings and drawings.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.