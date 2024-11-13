Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 15-17

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 15-17), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (11/15)
Ana Gabriel at Amalie Arena
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost:
Info: Watch the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter perform live in Tampa.
Lake Wales Live
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 290 Cypress Garden Ln., Lake Wales
Cost: Free
Info: The Lake Wales Jazz Connection will perform at this free event featuring food trucks and local crafts.
Winter Wonder Wharf
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Get into the holiday spirit with a 30-foot Christmas tree, a live DJ and an ice-skating act.
Things to do this Saturday (11/16)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost:
Info: Cheer on the Lightning while they take on the Devils at Amalie Arena.
Flightoberfest
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 4075 James C. Ray Dr., Lakeland
Cost: $5
Info: This fall celebration will have aircraft displays, music, food, craft beer and more.
The Avett Brothers at The Baycare Sound
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater
Cost:
Info: Watch the folk-rock band perform live in Clearwater.
Things to do this Sunday (11/17)
Nora-vember at Tampa Theatre
When: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Celebrate the iconic film director Nora Ephron with her hit movies, "When Harry Met Sally" and "You've Got Mail."
Taste of Latino Festival
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 1800 E 8th Ave, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Head to the rescheduled festival to sample an array of local vendors to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Multiday events
St. Pete Run Fest
When: All weekend, 7 a.m.
Where: 480 Bayshore Dr SE, St. Petersburg
Cost:
Info: The three-day festival features multiple running events, as well as local food and live music.
Sarasota Medieval Fair
When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 29847 FL-70, Myakka City
Cost: $24.95
Info: Go back in time for a weekend of jousting, human combat chess matches and turkey legs.
Quilted Treasures of Tampa Bay
When: Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m.
Where: 5225 N Himes Ave, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: This event will feature beautiful quilts, a vendor mall, a boutique and more.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.