Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 15-17

Tampa Bay Lightning, Nora-vember and free things to do
Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning mascot ThunderBug waves a team flag on the ice after a win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 15-17), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (11/15)

Ana Gabriel at Amalie Arena

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter perform live in Tampa.

Lake Wales Live

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 290 Cypress Garden Ln., Lake Wales
Cost: Free
Info: The Lake Wales Jazz Connection will perform at this free event featuring food trucks and local crafts.

Winter Wonder Wharf

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Get into the holiday spirit with a 30-foot Christmas tree, a live DJ and an ice-skating act.

Things to do this Saturday (11/16)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Lightning while they take on the Devils at Amalie Arena.

Flightoberfest

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 4075 James C. Ray Dr., Lakeland
Cost: $5
Info: This fall celebration will have aircraft displays, music, food, craft beer and more.

The Avett Brothers at The Baycare Sound

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the folk-rock band perform live in Clearwater.

Things to do this Sunday (11/17)

Nora-vember at Tampa Theatre

When: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Celebrate the iconic film director Nora Ephron with her hit movies, "When Harry Met Sally" and "You've Got Mail."

Taste of Latino Festival

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 1800 E 8th Ave, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Head to the rescheduled festival to sample an array of local vendors to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Multiday events

St. Pete Run Fest

When: All weekend, 7 a.m.
Where: 480 Bayshore Dr SE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for cost information
Info: The three-day festival features multiple running events, as well as local food and live music.

Sarasota Medieval Fair

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 29847 FL-70, Myakka City
Cost: $24.95
Info: Go back in time for a weekend of jousting, human combat chess matches and turkey legs.

Quilted Treasures of Tampa Bay

When: Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m.
Where: 5225 N Himes Ave, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: This event will feature beautiful quilts, a vendor mall, a boutique and more.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

