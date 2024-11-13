Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 15-17

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 15-17), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (11/15)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter perform live in Tampa.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 290 Cypress Garden Ln., Lake Wales

Cost: Free

Info: The Lake Wales Jazz Connection will perform at this free event featuring food trucks and local crafts.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Get into the holiday spirit with a 30-foot Christmas tree, a live DJ and an ice-skating act.

Things to do this Saturday (11/16)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Cheer on the Lightning while they take on the Devils at Amalie Arena.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 4075 James C. Ray Dr., Lakeland

Cost: $5

Info: This fall celebration will have aircraft displays, music, food, craft beer and more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the folk-rock band perform live in Clearwater.

Things to do this Sunday (11/17)

When: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Celebrate the iconic film director Nora Ephron with her hit movies, "When Harry Met Sally" and "You've Got Mail."

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 1800 E 8th Ave, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Head to the rescheduled festival to sample an array of local vendors to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, 7 a.m.

Where: 480 Bayshore Dr SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for cost information

Info: The three-day festival features multiple running events, as well as local food and live music.

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.

Where: 29847 FL-70, Myakka City

Cost: $24.95

Info: Go back in time for a weekend of jousting, human combat chess matches and turkey legs.

When: Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m.

Where: 5225 N Himes Ave, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: This event will feature beautiful quilts, a vendor mall, a boutique and more.