Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 28-30

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 28-30), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (3/28)

When: 4:10 p.m.

Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Head to Opening Day and watch the Rays take on the Rockies.

When: 4:10 p.m.

Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Cost: $35

Info: Watch Chris Jones & the Night Drivers perform at Bok Tower Gardens.

Things to do this Saturday (3/29)

When: 4 p.m.

Where: East 7th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate pride at Tampa's annual event.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota

Cost: $40

Info: Find food, craft beer and live music.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 1300 North Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: This all-ages block party at WEDU PBS celebrates kindness and community.

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: 400 Bonnet Springs Boulevard, Lakeland

Cost: $65

Info: Lace up your sneakers and head out for a race through Bonnet Springs Park.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Islanders at Amalie Arena.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 1000 East Harrison Street, Tampa

Cost: $7

Info: Sample empanadas from all kinds of vendors.

Things to do this Sunday (3/30)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: An afternoon of stories, poems, books and more for the whole family.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 12 p.m.

Where: 12902 Village Boulevard, Madeira Beach

Cost: Free

Info: Eat delicious seafood and hear live music.

When: All weekend

Where: 701 S. Howard Avenue 106-432, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch a showcase of films at this annual festival.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.

Where: 5084 81st Avenue North, Pinellas Park

Cost: Free

Info: Find beautiful plants and flowers as well as all kinds of food.