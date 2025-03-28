Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 28-30

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 28-30), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (3/28)
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Colorado Rockies
When: 4:10 p.m.
Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Head to Opening Day and watch the Rays take on the Rockies.
Concert Under the Stars
When: 4:10 p.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $35
Info: Watch Chris Jones & the Night Drivers perform at Bok Tower Gardens.
Things to do this Saturday (3/29)
Tampa Pride
When: 4 p.m.
Where: East 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate pride at Tampa's annual event.
My Hometown Fest
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota
Cost: $40
Info: Find food, craft beer and live music.
Be My Neighbor Day
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1300 North Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: This all-ages block party at WEDU PBS celebrates kindness and community.
Bonnet Springs Park 5K
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: 400 Bonnet Springs Boulevard, Lakeland
Cost: $65
Info: Lace up your sneakers and head out for a race through Bonnet Springs Park.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Islanders at Amalie Arena.
Tampa Bay Empanada Festival
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 1000 East Harrison Street, Tampa
Cost: $7
Info: Sample empanadas from all kinds of vendors.
Things to do this Sunday (3/30)
Kids Cover to Cover
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: An afternoon of stories, poems, books and more for the whole family.
Multiday events
John's Pass Seafood Festival
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 12 p.m.
Where: 12902 Village Boulevard, Madeira Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Eat delicious seafood and hear live music.
Gasparilla Film Festival
When: All weekend
Where: 701 S. Howard Avenue 106-432, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch a showcase of films at this annual festival.
Pinellas Botanicals & BrunchFest
When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.
Where: 5084 81st Avenue North, Pinellas Park
Cost: Free
Info: Find beautiful plants and flowers as well as all kinds of food.
