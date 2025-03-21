Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 21-23

Disney on Ice, Sarasota Wine Festival and free things to do
Taylor Moore tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla.
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (3/21)

The Immersive Night Market Experience

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1920 E 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find a curated collection of vintage, art, plants and more.

Towering with Broadway: An Evening of Broadway Magic

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $20
Info: Watch music and entertainment take over Bok Tower Gardens.

Spring Break: Florida Film Fun

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 801 Water Street, Tampa
Cost: $18.95
Info: Break into the archive and watch old clips of Florida at the Tampa Bay History Center.

Things to do this Saturday (3/22)

Sarasota Wine Festival

When: 5 p.m.
Where: Main Street and Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Find wines from around the world along with live music and food trucks.

80s Dance Party

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 810 East Skagway Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $15
Info: Dance to all your favorite throwback hits at New World Brewery.

Hop Into Spring Craft Show

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 9540 W. Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Browse handcrafted jewelry, seasonal decor and more.

Butterfly Gardening Seminar

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2311 S. Parsons Avenue, Seffner
Cost: Free
Info: Learn how to make your garden the perfect butterfly habitat.

Things to do this Sunday (3/23)

Wickedly Good Wizard of Oz Tribute Drag Show

When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: 1600 East 8th Avenue, C-112, Tampa
Cost: $29-$47
Info: Sing along to your favorite songs during this drag tribute to "Wicked."

Multiday events

UniverSoul Circus

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch acrobats and performers at this fun traveling circus.

PGA Valspar Championship

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7 a.m.
Where: 36750 US Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor
Cost: $75-$85
Info: Head to the PGA tour's only event on Florida’s West Coast.

Disney On Ice: Frozen and Encanto

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 3 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch your favorite Disney characters perform tricks across Amalie Arena's rink.

Palmetto Blues Festival

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: 600 US Highway 41, Palmetto
Cost: $10-$40
Info: Blend bourbon with soulful blues music at this new festival.

Dunedin Downtown Market

When: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.
Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local and handmade goods at this weekend market.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

