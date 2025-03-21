Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 21-23

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (3/21)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 1920 E 7th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Find a curated collection of vintage, art, plants and more.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Cost: $20

Info: Watch music and entertainment take over Bok Tower Gardens.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 801 Water Street, Tampa

Cost: $18.95

Info: Break into the archive and watch old clips of Florida at the Tampa Bay History Center.

Things to do this Saturday (3/22)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Main Street and Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Find wines from around the world along with live music and food trucks.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 810 East Skagway Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $15

Info: Dance to all your favorite throwback hits at New World Brewery.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 9540 W. Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Browse handcrafted jewelry, seasonal decor and more.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2311 S. Parsons Avenue, Seffner

Cost: Free

Info: Learn how to make your garden the perfect butterfly habitat.

Things to do this Sunday (3/23)

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: 1600 East 8th Avenue, C-112, Tampa

Cost: $29-$47

Info: Sing along to your favorite songs during this drag tribute to "Wicked."

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch acrobats and performers at this fun traveling circus.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7 a.m.

Where: 36750 US Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor

Cost: $75-$85

Info: Head to the PGA tour's only event on Florida’s West Coast.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 3 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch your favorite Disney characters perform tricks across Amalie Arena's rink.

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Where: 600 US Highway 41, Palmetto

Cost: $10-$40

Info: Blend bourbon with soulful blues music at this new festival.

When: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.

Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin

Cost: Free

Info: Shop local and handmade goods at this weekend market.