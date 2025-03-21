Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 21-23

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (3/21)
The Immersive Night Market Experience
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1920 E 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find a curated collection of vintage, art, plants and more.
Towering with Broadway: An Evening of Broadway Magic
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $20
Info: Watch music and entertainment take over Bok Tower Gardens.
Spring Break: Florida Film Fun
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 801 Water Street, Tampa
Cost: $18.95
Info: Break into the archive and watch old clips of Florida at the Tampa Bay History Center.
Things to do this Saturday (3/22)
Sarasota Wine Festival
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Main Street and Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Find wines from around the world along with live music and food trucks.
80s Dance Party
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 810 East Skagway Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $15
Info: Dance to all your favorite throwback hits at New World Brewery.
Hop Into Spring Craft Show
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 9540 W. Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Browse handcrafted jewelry, seasonal decor and more.
Butterfly Gardening Seminar
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2311 S. Parsons Avenue, Seffner
Cost: Free
Info: Learn how to make your garden the perfect butterfly habitat.
Things to do this Sunday (3/23)
Wickedly Good Wizard of Oz Tribute Drag Show
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: 1600 East 8th Avenue, C-112, Tampa
Cost: $29-$47
Info: Sing along to your favorite songs during this drag tribute to "Wicked."
Multiday events
UniverSoul Circus
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch acrobats and performers at this fun traveling circus.
PGA Valspar Championship
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7 a.m.
Where: 36750 US Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor
Cost: $75-$85
Info: Head to the PGA tour's only event on Florida’s West Coast.
Disney On Ice: Frozen and Encanto
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 3 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch your favorite Disney characters perform tricks across Amalie Arena's rink.
Palmetto Blues Festival
When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: 600 US Highway 41, Palmetto
Cost: $10-$40
Info: Blend bourbon with soulful blues music at this new festival.
Dunedin Downtown Market
When: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.
Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local and handmade goods at this weekend market.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.