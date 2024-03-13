Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 15-17

St. Patrick's Day, Tim McGraw live and free things to do
Posted at 8:23 AM, Mar 13, 2024
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 15-17), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (3/15)

Tim McGraw at Amalie Arena

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket info
Info: The country singer brings his Standing Room Only Tour to Tampa, joined by Carly Pearce.

Rough Riders Pre-Parade Bash

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 5017 E Washington Street, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: Join the Rough Riders and The Black Honkeys for a St. Patrick's Day pre-party with complimentary food and drink.

Things to do this Saturday (3/16)

River O' Green Fest

When: 11 a.m.
Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park at 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: An annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration that turns the Hillsborough River into a bright shade of green and features live music and entertainment.

Tampa Bay BT5K

When: 7 a.m.
Where: Al Lopez Park, 4810 North Himes Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Click here for price information
Info: This 5K supports the American Brain Tumor Association, the nation’s oldest nonprofit organization dedicated to brain tumor education, support and research.

Things to do this Sunday (3/17)

Jazz in the Park

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 801 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
Cost: $15
Info: Attend this Sunday afternoon concert to kick off the annual Sarasota Jazz Festival.

MOMIX - Alice at the Straz

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket info
Info: Dance troupe MOMIX interprets Alice in Wonderland using acrobatics, dance, gymnastics and more.

Multiday events

Paddy Fest St. Pete

When: Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m.
Where: 2634 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: This two-day festival celebrates all things Irish, featuring lots of Irish food, Irish drinks, traditional step dancing, and live Irish music.

St. Patrick's Day Bash

When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday
Where: 2634 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend with live music, food and a 50/50 raffle.

Chasco Fiesta

When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday
Where: 5443 Main Street, New Port Richey
Cost: $5
Info: This event has food, live music and entertainment, including a street parade, boat parade, car show and 5K run.

