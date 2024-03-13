Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 15-17

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 15-17), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (3/15)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket info

Info: The country singer brings his Standing Room Only Tour to Tampa, joined by Carly Pearce.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 5017 E Washington Street, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: Join the Rough Riders and The Black Honkeys for a St. Patrick's Day pre-party with complimentary food and drink.

Things to do this Saturday (3/16)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park at 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: An annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration that turns the Hillsborough River into a bright shade of green and features live music and entertainment.

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Al Lopez Park, 4810 North Himes Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Click here for price information

Info: This 5K supports the American Brain Tumor Association, the nation’s oldest nonprofit organization dedicated to brain tumor education, support and research.

Things to do this Sunday (3/17)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 801 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Cost: $15

Info: Attend this Sunday afternoon concert to kick off the annual Sarasota Jazz Festival.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket info

Info: Dance troupe MOMIX interprets Alice in Wonderland using acrobatics, dance, gymnastics and more.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m.

Where: 2634 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin

Cost: Free

Info: This two-day festival celebrates all things Irish, featuring lots of Irish food, Irish drinks, traditional step dancing, and live Irish music.

When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday

Where: 2634 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend with live music, food and a 50/50 raffle.

When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday

Where: 5443 Main Street, New Port Richey

Cost: $5

Info: This event has food, live music and entertainment, including a street parade, boat parade, car show and 5K run.