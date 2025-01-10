Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | January 10-12

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 10-12), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (1/10)
Movie in the Park
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 7500 Island Cove Ter, Lakewood Ranch
Cost: Free
Info: Join the community for a free showing of "Inside Out 2" in the park.
Jeff Dunham at Amalie Arena
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the comedian perform his act live in Tampa.
Keys in the Park
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 241 E Madison, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Two pianists go head-to-head in this melodic duel open to the public.
Things to do this Saturday (1/11)
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find cute treats at this Hello Kitty-themed food truck.
Jazz Club Season Kickoff Concert
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
Cost: $35-$55
Info: This event will feature performances by many of the finest jazz musicians in the area.
Things to do this Sunday (1/12)
Tampa Oyster Fest
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 5818 Causeway Blvd, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Enjoy specialty cocktails, live music and delicious oysters at this rain-or-shine event.
Pirate Pup Parade
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 815 Water Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Take your pup out or watch a parade of costumed dogs at this fun annual event.
Multiday events
Dunedin International Film Festival
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 12 p.m.
Where: 931 Huntley Avenue, Dunedin
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch independent cinema, local talent and international creativity unfold.
Tampa Bay Barbecue Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.
Where: 701 Bayshore Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg
Cost: $9
Info: Feast on barbecue from over 20 of the nation's best pitmasters.
Polk County Taco Week
When: All weekend
Where: Click here for a full line-up of restaurants
Cost: Free
Info: Eat your way across Polk County at various participating restaurants.
BURST: Akiko Kotani
When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 719 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
Cost: $19.95
Info: Take in the Morean Arts Center's latest exhibit, featuring work from artist Akiko Kotani.
