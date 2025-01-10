Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | January 10-12

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 10-12), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (1/10)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 7500 Island Cove Ter, Lakewood Ranch

Cost: Free

Info: Join the community for a free showing of "Inside Out 2" in the park.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the comedian perform his act live in Tampa.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 241 E Madison, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Two pianists go head-to-head in this melodic duel open to the public.

Things to do this Saturday (1/11)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Find cute treats at this Hello Kitty-themed food truck.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Cost: $35-$55

Info: This event will feature performances by many of the finest jazz musicians in the area.

Things to do this Sunday (1/12)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 5818 Causeway Blvd, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Enjoy specialty cocktails, live music and delicious oysters at this rain-or-shine event.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 815 Water Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Take your pup out or watch a parade of costumed dogs at this fun annual event.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 12 p.m.

Where: 931 Huntley Avenue, Dunedin

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch independent cinema, local talent and international creativity unfold.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.

Where: 701 Bayshore Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg

Cost: $9

Info: Feast on barbecue from over 20 of the nation's best pitmasters.

When: All weekend

Where: Click here for a full line-up of restaurants

Cost: Free

Info: Eat your way across Polk County at various participating restaurants.

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.

Where: 719 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Cost: $19.95

Info: Take in the Morean Arts Center's latest exhibit, featuring work from artist Akiko Kotani.