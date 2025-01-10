Watch Now
LifestyleThings To Do

Actions

Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | January 10-12

Jeff Dunham, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck and free things to do
Pirate Pup Parade Water Street
Foto Bohemia
Landscape, destination elopement, destination wedding, destination wedding photographer, estes park wedding photographer, event photographers, florida photographers, florida wedding photographer, foto bohemia, foto boho, international photographers, luxury weddings. luxury events, modern vintage wedding photographer, modern vintage wedding photographer tampa, modern vintage wedding photography, modern wedding photographer, mountain wedding, natural light wedding photographer, natural light wedding photographer tampa, natural light wedding photography, photography tampa, st. pete wedding photographer, st. petersburg wedding photographer, stehlik photography, travel photographers, vintage wedding photography, wedding, wedding photographer, wedding photographer st. pete, wedding photographer st. petersburg, wedding photographer tampa, wedding photography, wedding photography tampa, world photographers
Pirate Pup Parade Water Street
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 10-12), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (1/10)

Movie in the Park

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 7500 Island Cove Ter, Lakewood Ranch
Cost: Free
Info: Join the community for a free showing of "Inside Out 2" in the park.

Jeff Dunham at Amalie Arena

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the comedian perform his act live in Tampa.

Keys in the Park

When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 241 E Madison, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Two pianists go head-to-head in this melodic duel open to the public.

Things to do this Saturday (1/11)

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find cute treats at this Hello Kitty-themed food truck.

Jazz Club Season Kickoff Concert

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
Cost: $35-$55
Info: This event will feature performances by many of the finest jazz musicians in the area.

Things to do this Sunday (1/12)

Tampa Oyster Fest

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 5818 Causeway Blvd, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Enjoy specialty cocktails, live music and delicious oysters at this rain-or-shine event.

Pirate Pup Parade

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 815 Water Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Take your pup out or watch a parade of costumed dogs at this fun annual event.

Multiday events

Dunedin International Film Festival

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 12 p.m.
Where: 931 Huntley Avenue, Dunedin
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch independent cinema, local talent and international creativity unfold.

Tampa Bay Barbecue Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.
Where: 701 Bayshore Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg
Cost: $9
Info: Feast on barbecue from over 20 of the nation's best pitmasters.

Polk County Taco Week

When: All weekend
Where: Click here for a full line-up of restaurants
Cost: Free
Info: Eat your way across Polk County at various participating restaurants.

BURST: Akiko Kotani

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 719 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
Cost: $19.95
Info: Take in the Morean Arts Center's latest exhibit, featuring work from artist Akiko Kotani.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.