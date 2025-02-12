Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | February 14-16

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 14-16), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (2/14)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 544 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: $12-20

Info: Stand-up comedians take the stage at this special Valentine's show.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 1010 North W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Listen to John Williams' iconic pieces from "Jaws," "Jurassic Park" and more.

Things to do this Saturday (2/15)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the legendary artist perform live in Clearwater.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 4680 W Village Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Peruse plants of all kinds at this annual sale.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $35-$60

Info: The comic is bringing his autotune antics to Tampa during his "This One's For You" tour.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 2240 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy soul food wine and beer and more at this block party-style event.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 687 Central Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: $10-$15

Info: Get the girls together for a fun night of cocktails and activities.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 600 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Head out to the St. Pete Pier to celebrate all things Rays.

Things to do this Sunday (2/16)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $12

Info: Catch all of this year's Oscar-nominated short films at this roundup.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 2355 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Head to the opening day of St. Pete's Winter Pride festival.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa

Cost: $12.50

Info: Find games, food vendors, a petting zoo and more at this Valentine's-themed fest.

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Where: 555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City

Cost: Free

Info: The annual BBQ competition is back with more delicious dishes.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 4415 119th Street West, Cortez

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy nautical crafts, seafood and live music.

When: All weekend, starting at 5:45 p.m. Friday

Where: 4630 17th Street, Sarasota

Cost: $15-$20

Info: Check out Blue Öyster Cult or some motorcycles at this charity festival.