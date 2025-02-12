Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | February 14-16

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 14-16), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (2/14)
Valentine's Day Comedy Show
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 544 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: $12-20
Info: Stand-up comedians take the stage at this special Valentine's show.
The Music of John Williams
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 1010 North W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Listen to John Williams' iconic pieces from "Jaws," "Jurassic Park" and more.
Things to do this Saturday (2/15)
Willie Nelson at The Baycare Sound
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the legendary artist perform live in Clearwater.
Carrollwood Village Park Plant Sale
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 4680 W Village Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Peruse plants of all kinds at this annual sale.
Morgan Jay at Tampa Theatre
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $35-$60
Info: The comic is bringing his autotune antics to Tampa during his "This One's For You" tour.
Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 2240 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy soul food wine and beer and more at this block party-style event.
Galentine's Day at The Floridian Social
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 687 Central Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: $10-$15
Info: Get the girls together for a fun night of cocktails and activities.
Rays Fan Fest
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 600 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Head out to the St. Pete Pier to celebrate all things Rays.
Things to do this Sunday (2/16)
2025 Oscar-Nominated Short Films Showcase
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $12
Info: Catch all of this year's Oscar-nominated short films at this roundup.
St. Pete Winter Pride
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 2355 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Head to the opening day of St. Pete's Winter Pride festival.
Multiday events
Sweetheart Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa
Cost: $12.50
Info: Find games, food vendors, a petting zoo and more at this Valentine's-themed fest.
Ribs on the Ridge
When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: 555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City
Cost: Free
Info: The annual BBQ competition is back with more delicious dishes.
The Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 4415 119th Street West, Cortez
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy nautical crafts, seafood and live music.
Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival
When: All weekend, starting at 5:45 p.m. Friday
Where: 4630 17th Street, Sarasota
Cost: $15-$20
Info: Check out Blue Öyster Cult or some motorcycles at this charity festival.
