Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | December 20-22

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 20-22), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (12/20)

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Snag your tickets to watch two teams go head to head during College Football Bowl Season.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 3025 Frederick Dr, Venice

Cost: $20

Info: Five acres of gardens will be lit with Christmas lights, where you'll find live music, a snow machine and more.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Find unique vendors and festive surprises at this holiday-themed night market.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 525 Kumquat Ct, Sarasota

Cost: $24

Info: Watch an award-winning pianist perform music from "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Things to do this Saturday (12/21)

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 2562 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: $15-$50

Info: The city street will be transformed into a festive haven to celebrate house music and more.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2240 9th Ave S, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Kids can meet Santa and enjoy popcorn at this fun family event.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: This show at Ruth Eckerd Hall fuses the holidays with circus performances.

Things to do this Sunday (12/22)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 405 Cleveland Street, Clearwater

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: This Christmas celebration will feature Irish dancing and a live band at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Panthers at Amalie Arena.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting at 7 p.m. Friday

Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Christmas ballet classic to get into the holiday spirit.

When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m. Friday

Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Florida Orchestra perform Christmas songs new and old in Tampa.