Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | December 20-22

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 20-22), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (12/20)
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Snag your tickets to watch two teams go head to head during College Football Bowl Season.
Christmas at Creator's Farm and Garden
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 3025 Frederick Dr, Venice
Cost: $20
Info: Five acres of gardens will be lit with Christmas lights, where you'll find live music, a snow machine and more.
Heights Night Market
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find unique vendors and festive surprises at this holiday-themed night market.
A Charlie Brown Christmas with Zachary Bartholomew
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 525 Kumquat Ct, Sarasota
Cost: $24
Info: Watch an award-winning pianist perform music from "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
Things to do this Saturday (12/21)
House for the Holidays: Street Rave
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 2562 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: $15-$50
Info: The city street will be transformed into a festive haven to celebrate house music and more.
PJs, Popcorn, & Pictures with Santa
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2240 9th Ave S, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Kids can meet Santa and enjoy popcorn at this fun family event.
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This show at Ruth Eckerd Hall fuses the holidays with circus performances.
Things to do this Sunday (12/22)
Celtic Angels Christmas
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 405 Cleveland Street, Clearwater
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This Christmas celebration will feature Irish dancing and a live band at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Panthers at Amalie Arena.
Multiday events
"The Nutcracker" at the Straz
When: All weekend, starting at 7 p.m. Friday
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Christmas ballet classic to get into the holiday spirit.
Holiday Pops at the Straz
When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m. Friday
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Florida Orchestra perform Christmas songs new and old in Tampa.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.