Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 23-25

Tampa Bay Comic Con, Bucs vs. Dolphins and free things to do
Mary Stringini
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 23-25), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (8/23)

Indoor Scavenger Hunt and Ghost Stories

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 12603 Corral Road, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: Head to Phantom History House to participate in a spooky scavenger hunt and hear ghost stories, accompanied by wine and desserts.

Tampa Bay Bucs vs. Miami Dolphins

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Bucs take on the Miami Dolphins at this NFL preseason game.

Things to do this Saturday (8/24)

Plantae Palooza

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Shop plants of all kinds at this festival featuring local flower and plant vendors.

Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 420 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: $20
Info: Help judge an array of cupcakes made by local bakers in this fun contest.

B.I.G. Fest 2024

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 1000 E Harrison Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local vendors, artists and more at this celebration of Black-owned businesses.

Thirty Seconds to Mars at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the band perform live at the Florida State Fairgrounds during their Seasons World Tour.

Wearable Art Fashion Show

When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 1143 Michigan Boulevard, Dunedin
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: At this annual runway show, watch designers and artists lean into creativity as they create fashion out of unlikely materials.

Things to do this Sunday (8/25)

John Legend at the Seminole Hard Rock

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 5223 Orient Road, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Grammy-winning artist perform live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Back to School Night Market at Manila Eats

When: 3 p.m.
Where: 1601 S 22nd Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Eat delicious food from an array of local vendors at this fun night market.

Buju Banton at Amalie Arena

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the reggae icon perform his hits live at Amalie Arena.

Multiday events

Tampa Bay Comic Con

When: All weekend, starting 12 p.m. on Friday
Where: 333 South Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Nerd out with fellow fans and meet big names in pop culture.

CatVideoFest 2024

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $12
Info: Watch a roundup of the best cat video submissions with all proceeds benefiting the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Pinellas Farmer's and Flea Market

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 7 a.m.
Where: 13600 Icot Boulevard, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local produce, art and more at this weekly market.

"The Passion of Joan of Arc" at Screen Door Microcinema

When: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: 1624 East 7th Avenue #228, Tampa
Cost: $20
Info: Support local cinemas at Screen Door's final film screening before they go on hiatus, featuring "The Passion of Joan of Arc."

