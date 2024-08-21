Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 23-25

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 23-25), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (8/23)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 12603 Corral Road, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: Head to Phantom History House to participate in a spooky scavenger hunt and hear ghost stories, accompanied by wine and desserts.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Bucs take on the Miami Dolphins at this NFL preseason game.

Things to do this Saturday (8/24)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: Shop plants of all kinds at this festival featuring local flower and plant vendors.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 420 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: $20

Info: Help judge an array of cupcakes made by local bakers in this fun contest.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 1000 E Harrison Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Shop local vendors, artists and more at this celebration of Black-owned businesses.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the band perform live at the Florida State Fairgrounds during their Seasons World Tour.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 1143 Michigan Boulevard, Dunedin

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: At this annual runway show, watch designers and artists lean into creativity as they create fashion out of unlikely materials.

Things to do this Sunday (8/25)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 5223 Orient Road, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Grammy-winning artist perform live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 1601 S 22nd Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Eat delicious food from an array of local vendors at this fun night market.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the reggae icon perform his hits live at Amalie Arena.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting 12 p.m. on Friday

Where: 333 South Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Nerd out with fellow fans and meet big names in pop culture.

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $12

Info: Watch a roundup of the best cat video submissions with all proceeds benefiting the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 7 a.m.

Where: 13600 Icot Boulevard, Clearwater

Cost: Free

Info: Shop local produce, art and more at this weekly market.

When: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: 1624 East 7th Avenue #228, Tampa

Cost: $20

Info: Support local cinemas at Screen Door's final film screening before they go on hiatus, featuring "The Passion of Joan of Arc."