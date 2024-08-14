Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 16-18

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (8/16)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 North, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the two groups perform live at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 1901 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: At this indoor market, you'll find handmade jewelry, art and more from local vendors.

Things to do this Saturday (8/17)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Grammy-winning artist perform live with special guest Anna Graves.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

Cost: $45-$55

Info: Enjoy the Clearwater Marine Aquarium's end-of-summer celebration with live entertainment and more.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 750 Dodecanese Boulevard, Tarpon Springs

Cost: Free

Info: Check out retro vehicles and listen to live music at this annual festival.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2153 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Tombolo Books is teaming up with Black Crow Coffee to offer a special "Lover Girl Latte" and Romance-themed activities.

Things to do this Sunday (8/18)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 971 Water Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Head to this back-to-school-themed market to find local vendors and a school supply drive.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 1 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch monster trucks take on intense courses at Amalie Arena.

When: All weekend, starting at 12 p.m., Friday

Where: 1901 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: $10-$15

Info: Find signings, workshops and more at this event celebrating comic culture at Imagination Museum.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: 719 North Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Catch live music at one of the oldest dive bars in Tampa to celebrate its anniversary.

When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m., Friday

Where: 3769 50th Avenue South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch or participate in the world's oldest spearfishing tournament.

When: All weekend, starting at 3 p.m., Friday

Where: 405 South Howard Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Make your predictions for the English football league and enjoy food and drinks.