Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 15-17

Monster Jam, Tarpon Springs Hippie Fest and free things to do
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 15-17), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (8/15)

Bartow Friday Fest

When: 6 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Bartow
Cost: Free
Info: This monthly festival will have live music, classic cars and family fun.

"Shin Godzilla" at Tampa Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
Cost: $12
Info: Watch the latest Godzilla movie in 4K at the historic Tampa Theatre.

Decades on the Dance Floor

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Dance to all your favorite nostalgic tunes at Keel Farms.

Warhol Birthday & Pop Art Party

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Petersburg
Cost: $10
Info: Celebrate Warhol’s famed Factory with fun, themed activities.

Things to do this Saturday (8/16)

Brooker Film Premiere

When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: 1913 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa
Cost: $24.73
Info: Watch a film shot in Tampa Bay and featuring local talent.

Back to Wizarding School

When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 31743 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Wesley Chapel
Cost: $22
Info: Grab your skates and hit the ice at this "Harry Potter"-themed event.

Drawn to Action – The Cover Art of Amanda Conner

When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 1901 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
Cost: $5
Info: Sit in on a conversation between comic book power duo Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti.

Tarpon Springs Hippie Fest

When: 2 p.m.
Where: 735 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs
Cost: Free
Info: Travel back to the era of peace, love, and rock 'n' roll with a colorful marketplace and more.

Beach Day Clean Up, Potluck and Meditation

When: 4 p.m.
Where: 3500 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde
Cost: Free
Info: The Body Electric Yoga will put on this social featuring a potluck, games and hangs.

Things to do this Sunday (8/17)

Toddler Takeover at Glazer Children’s Museum

When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: Bring out the kids for a day of crafts, play and more.

Multiday events

Monster Jam

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 1 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch monster trucks and world champion drivers take over Tampa.

FitFest Tampa Bay

When: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa
Cost: $29.49
Info: This sports and fitness festival will feature Crossfit, bodybuilding and more.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

