Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 15-17

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 15-17), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (8/15)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Main Street, Bartow

Cost: Free

Info: This monthly festival will have live music, classic cars and family fun.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $12

Info: Watch the latest Godzilla movie in 4K at the historic Tampa Theatre.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: Dance to all your favorite nostalgic tunes at Keel Farms.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Petersburg

Cost: $10

Info: Celebrate Warhol’s famed Factory with fun, themed activities.

Things to do this Saturday (8/16)

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: 1913 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa

Cost: $24.73

Info: Watch a film shot in Tampa Bay and featuring local talent.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 31743 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Wesley Chapel

Cost: $22

Info: Grab your skates and hit the ice at this "Harry Potter"-themed event.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 1901 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Cost: $5

Info: Sit in on a conversation between comic book power duo Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 735 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs

Cost: Free

Info: Travel back to the era of peace, love, and rock 'n' roll with a colorful marketplace and more.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 3500 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde

Cost: Free

Info: The Body Electric Yoga will put on this social featuring a potluck, games and hangs.

Things to do this Sunday (8/17)

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: Bring out the kids for a day of crafts, play and more.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 1 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch monster trucks and world champion drivers take over Tampa.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: $29.49

Info: This sports and fitness festival will feature Crossfit, bodybuilding and more.