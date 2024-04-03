Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 5-7

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 5-7), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (4/5)
Weeki Wachee Friday Market
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 6012 Cortez Boulevard, Spring Hill
Cost: Free
Info: This monthly waterfront market will have local artists, vendors and food.
Fun & Furious Friday
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Midtown Commons at 3659 Midtown Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Every first Friday, Midtown Tampa will feature yard games, live music and Corsa Car Rally’s showcase of luxury and sports cars.
Things to do this Saturday (4/6)
Owl City at Busch Gardens
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Included with admission, click here for ticket info
Info: Busch Gardens is serving up an 11-weekend concert series during its annual Food & Wine Festival, with Owl City taking the stage this Saturday.
Soulfest at Saturday Morning Shoppes
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Watch local acts perform and shop small vendors selling soul food, custom apparel and more at this event that aims to celebrate diversity.
Dunedin Highland Games & Festival
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Dunedin Community Center at 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin
Cost: $20
Info: A display of Scottish culture featuring music, dancing, athletics and food.
SadSunFest
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 1023 Florida Avenue South, Lakeland
Cost: $15-$19
Info: Head to Union Hall for a day filled with pop-punk, emo and alt-rock bands.
Things to do this Sunday (4/7)
The Iron Giant at Tampa Theatre
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 711 North Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10 for adults, $8 for kids
Info: Watch the movie that Tampa Theatre describes as a "heartwarming, engrossing, deeply human exploration of friendship and love between two very different beings."
Kevin James: Owls Don't Walk Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at 5223 Orient Road, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket info
Info: Comedian Kevin James will perform his standup live at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa.
Multiday events
Spring Plant Sale at the Nature Coast Botanical Gardens
When: Friday and Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Where: 1489 Parker Avenue, Spring Hill
Cost: Free
Info: Shop plants of all kinds and ask experts for gardening advice at this annual sale.
Screendoor: an Ybor City Microcinema
When: All weekends, with showings starting at 7 p.m. on Friday
Where: 1624 East 7th Avenue #228, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket info
Info: Catch an indie movie or a lesser-known film at Ybor's only microcinema. This weekend's films include "Last Tango in Paris" and "The Double Life of Veronique."
Vintage Marché Monthly Vintage Market
When: Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m.
Where: 2906 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Find vintage and antique merchandise from around the country, including furniture, home decor, art, jewelry and clothing.