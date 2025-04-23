Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 25-27

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (4/25)

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Frances Langford Promenade, Lakeland

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy the races, fireworks and more at this fundraising event.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 1600 E 7th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Partake in a complimentary food and wine tasting to celebrate.

Things to do this Saturday (4/26)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1 Dali Boulevard, St. Petersburg

Cost: $180

Info: Taste wine from around the world while enjoying access to surreal art.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 25 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater

Cost: Free

Info: Find local and handmade goods while overlooking the Clearwater Marina.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 400 Highland Ave NE, Largo

Cost: $8-$11

Info: Shop an array of vintage and new books, comics and games.

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: 1000 East Harrison Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate friendship at this day filled with activities, music, and more.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 601 N Florida Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $55

Info: The ultimate brunch experience, featuring delicious food and photo opportunities.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 1888 Main St, Sarasota

Cost: $19.99

Info: Enjoy good food and drinks during this annual bar crawl.

Things to do this Sunday (4/27)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Watch the 2000 animated classic at the historic Tampa Theatre.

Multiday events

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: 5500 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach

Cost: Free

Info: Fans near and far can gather for a weekend of Bucs-themed fun.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.

Where: 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Two days of music courtesy of talent traveling from all over the country.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Where: 153 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for more ticket information

Info: Watch a variety of films and documentaries at the Sundial AMC 12 Theatres.

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.

Where: Multiple locations, Lakeland

Cost: Free

Info: Browse bookstores offering sales and deals while looking for your next favorite read.

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 4 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Hear performances from Fisher, Louis The Child and more.