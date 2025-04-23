Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 25-27

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (4/25)
Swan Derby
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Frances Langford Promenade, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy the races, fireworks and more at this fundraising event.
Ybor City Wine Bar Legacy Party
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 1600 E 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Partake in a complimentary food and wine tasting to celebrate.
Things to do this Saturday (4/26)
Los Vinos De Dalí: An Evening of Art, Wine & Tastings
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1 Dali Boulevard, St. Petersburg
Cost: $180
Info: Taste wine from around the world while enjoying access to surreal art.
Bar Tiki Market
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 25 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Find local and handmade goods while overlooking the Clearwater Marina.
Largo Playcon: Gaming and Comic Convention
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 400 Highland Ave NE, Largo
Cost: $8-$11
Info: Shop an array of vintage and new books, comics and games.
Best Buddies Friendship Walk
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: 1000 East Harrison Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate friendship at this day filled with activities, music, and more.
Brunched 2025
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 601 N Florida Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $55
Info: The ultimate brunch experience, featuring delicious food and photo opportunities.
Sarasota Taco & Tequila Bar Crawl
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 1888 Main St, Sarasota
Cost: $19.99
Info: Enjoy good food and drinks during this annual bar crawl.
Things to do this Sunday (4/27)
"The Emperor's New Groove" at Tampa Theatre
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Watch the 2000 animated classic at the historic Tampa Theatre.
Multiday events
Bucs Beach Bash
When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: 5500 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Fans near and far can gather for a weekend of Bucs-themed fun.
25th Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.
Where: 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Two days of music courtesy of talent traveling from all over the country.
Sunscreen Film Festival
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Where: 153 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for more ticket information
Info: Watch a variety of films and documentaries at the Sundial AMC 12 Theatres.
Lakeland Book Crawl
When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: Multiple locations, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Browse bookstores offering sales and deals while looking for your next favorite read.
Breakaway Music Festival 2025
When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 4 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Hear performances from Fisher, Louis The Child and more.
