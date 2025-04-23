Watch Now
LifestyleThings To Do

Actions

Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 25-27

Bucs Beach Bash, Swan Derby and free things to do
Bucs Beach Bash
Richard Taylor
Bucs Beach Bash
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (4/25)

Swan Derby

When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Frances Langford Promenade, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy the races, fireworks and more at this fundraising event.

Ybor City Wine Bar Legacy Party

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 1600 E 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Partake in a complimentary food and wine tasting to celebrate.

Things to do this Saturday (4/26)

Los Vinos De Dalí: An Evening of Art, Wine & Tastings

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1 Dali Boulevard, St. Petersburg
Cost: $180
Info: Taste wine from around the world while enjoying access to surreal art.

Bar Tiki Market

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 25 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Find local and handmade goods while overlooking the Clearwater Marina.

Largo Playcon: Gaming and Comic Convention

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 400 Highland Ave NE, Largo
Cost: $8-$11
Info: Shop an array of vintage and new books, comics and games.

Best Buddies Friendship Walk

When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: 1000 East Harrison Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate friendship at this day filled with activities, music, and more.

Brunched 2025

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 601 N Florida Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $55
Info: The ultimate brunch experience, featuring delicious food and photo opportunities.

Sarasota Taco & Tequila Bar Crawl

When: 2 p.m.
Where: 1888 Main St, Sarasota
Cost: $19.99
Info: Enjoy good food and drinks during this annual bar crawl.

Things to do this Sunday (4/27)

"The Emperor's New Groove" at Tampa Theatre

When: 3 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Watch the 2000 animated classic at the historic Tampa Theatre.

Multiday events

Bucs Beach Bash

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: 5500 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Fans near and far can gather for a weekend of Bucs-themed fun.

25th Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.
Where: 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Two days of music courtesy of talent traveling from all over the country.

Sunscreen Film Festival

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Where: 153 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for more ticket information
Info: Watch a variety of films and documentaries at the Sundial AMC 12 Theatres.

Lakeland Book Crawl

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: Multiple locations, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Browse bookstores offering sales and deals while looking for your next favorite read.

Breakaway Music Festival 2025

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 4 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Hear performances from Fisher, Louis The Child and more.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.