Kacey Musgraves announces Tampa stop during upcoming tour

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Kacey Musgraves performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 12:40 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 12:50:55-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Saddle up, partners, because Kacey Musgraves is coming to Tampa.

The seven-time Grammy-winning country singer is set to perform in Tampa at Amalie Arena this November during her "Deeper Well" World Tour. Musgraves will be supported by artists Lord Huron and Nickel Creek.

Her tour announcement was accompanied by a new song titled "Too Good to be True," which is out on all streaming platforms today. It's the second track off of her forthcoming studio album Deeper Well, which will be released on March 15.

Musgraves became the first artist to receive a Grammy Award for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Duo or Group Performance after her duet with Zach Bryan, "I Remember Everything," won Best Country Song by a Duo or Group.

The show is set for Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets going on sale Friday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Click here for tickets and tour information.

