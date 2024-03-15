Free St. Patrick's Day celebrations across the Tampa Bay area

St. Patrick's Day is falling on a Sunday this year, and there are events happening across the Tampa Bay area all weekend long.

On Saturday, Curtis Hixon will be packed full of people ready to celebrate Irish Heritage at River O’ Green Fest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At 11 a.m., the Hillsborough River will be dyed green. There will also be live music, dancers, food and drinks. We spoke to Rachel Radawec with Tampa's Downtown Partnership as she was setting up.

“It's a great family day like it is for everybody. It’s for adults, it’s for friends, it’s even for four-legged furry friends. It’s just a great way to build new traditions in our city,” Radawec said.

The Tampa St. Patrick's Parade will also be in Downtown Tampa this year instead of in Ybor City from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The parade route goes right by Curtis Hixon.

Meanwhile, in St. Pete, preparations are underway for Paddy Fest.

Pete Boland with the festival said it's going to be a beautiful day.

"Two days this year, Saturday and Sunday, so we’ll be going all day long starting at noon.” he said.

The two-day event is taking place at Williams Park, where there will be Irish food, local vendors, live performances and inflatables for the kids.

“Very family friendly this year—no cover charge, lots of Guinness,” Boland said.

Also, in Pinellas County, the largest St. Patrick's Day festival in the Sunshine State will take place in Downtown Dunedin on Sunday.

Another notable celebration—the City of Inverness is hosting a parade on Sunday.

