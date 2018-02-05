Broadway musical 'Hamilton' coming to The Straz in February 2019

TAMPA - "Hamilton," the Broadway musical sensation, is coming to Tampa in 2019.

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts announced Sunday the national tour of "Hamilton" will play its premiere Tampa engagement from Feb. 12, 2019 to March 10, 2019.

It will serve as the main feature of the 2018-2019 Bank of America Broadway at The Straz season.

"Hamilton" has been a box office success since its debut on Broadway in New York City on July 13, 2015 in previews and opening date on Aug. 6, 2015.

The hip-hop musical about the life of Alexander Hamilton, an American founding father, was written by actor Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Broadway series at The Straz also will be headlined by six-time Tony and 2018 Grammy Award winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen. It will be staged at the performing arts center in downtown Tampa April 9-14, 2019.

The 2018-19 slate also includes the 2017 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of "Hello, Dolly!" along with productions of "The Play That Goes Wrong," "A Bronx Tale," "Anastasia," and "Come From Away."

The dates for the other productions are as followed: