What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | June 10-12

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 10-12), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, June 10

Popstroke in Sarasota

When: 9 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Where: 195 University Town Center Dr, Sarasota

Cost: Adults $25 Seniors | (60+) $20 | Kids ages 6-12 $18 | Kids ages 3-5 $15 | Kids ages 2 and under FREE

Info: Eat. Putt. Drink. PopStroke is a golfing concept from Tiger Woods that takes putt-putt to a whole new level! This is the third PopStroke location that has opened (following Port Saint Lucie and Fort Myers in Florida) and it features two 18-hole mini golf courses including fairways, bunkers, and rough just as you would see on a traditional golf course. You can play on the Tiger Black Course (which is ADA wheelchair accessible) and the Tiger Red Course (which is slightly more challenging with more curves and changes in elevation). The way this concept is designed is to help all golfers, regardless of expertise level, work on their putting game. PopStroke also has a full service restaurant, ice cream shop, playground, lawn games, private event space and a rooftop bar. You can also get beer, wine and cocktails brought to you while on the course.

Saturday, June 11

Kid Rock Concert

When: 7 p.m.

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $45

Info: Kid Rock is coming to Tampa this weekend! The musical artist will be playing alongside special guest Grand Funk Railroad for his ‘Bad Reputation Tour.' The concert kicks off on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the MIDFLORIDA Amphitheatre. Tickets start at $45.

Sarasota Music Festival: Chuang Plays Chopin

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sarasota Opera House

Cost: Tickets start at $29

Info: For three weeks each June, internationally recognized guest artists and musicians come together in Florida to study and perform chamber music. The Sarasota Music Festival is a magical combination of youthful promise and acclaimed talent that carries a reputation as one of the finest classical-music events in the nation. Acclaimed pianist Ya-Fei Chuang, a Festival alumna, serves as soloist in Chopin’s gorgeous, early-Romantic Piano Concerto in F Minor.

Tampa Heights Cultural Fest

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: 2005 North Lamar Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free Registration

Info: The THCF 2022 is a Juneteenth Celebration of the history, accomplishments and arts within our local African American community. The festival will feature food vendors, historical talks, live music, literary events, workshops, and so much more.

Repticon Tampa Reptile Show

When: June 11-12

Where: Entertainment Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa

Cost: $12 Adults | $6 (Ages 5-12)

Info: This two-day reptile show and sale has been running across the country for the past decade. See live animals from around the world, purchase pets and pet products direct from the experts at amazing prices you won’t find anywhere else and learn more about reptiles and exotic animals at live seminars and demonstrations.

Sunday, June 12

Anclote Key State Park

When: 8 a.m. - Sunset

Where: Offshore Tarpon Springs

Cost: Click here for ferry options

Info: Located three miles off the coast of Tarpon Springs, the park is accessible only by private boat or ferry service. Enjoy the blue-green Gulf of Mexico waters that lap gently along the sandy beaches of the four islands that make up Anclote Key Preserve State Park - Anclote Key, North Anclote Bar, South Anclote Bar and Three Rooker Island. The 11,773-acre park is home to at least 43 species of birds, including the American oystercatcher, bald eagle and piping plover. A picturesque 1887 lighthouse stands as a sentinel on the southern end of the island. Visitors can swim and sunbathe at the beach, fire up a grill and enjoy a picnic, or pitch a tent and enjoy a night of primitive camping under the stars. There are no provisions offered on the island, so be prepared to bring your own water and supplies.

