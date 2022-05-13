PopStroke is Sarasota's newest mini golf hot spot

SARASOTA, Fla.—Eat. Putt. Drink. PopStroke is a golfing concept from Tiger Woods that takes putt-putt to a whole new level!

"PopStroke is a family entertaiment facility where we offer 36 holes of Tiger Woods-designed miniature golf," said Greg Bartoli, who is the founder, co-owner and CEO of PopStroke. "Sarasota is a perfect location for us because it checks all the boxes of what our customers are here at PopStroke—everyone from retirees to young working professionals to young families with small children."

This is the third PopStroke location that has opened (following Port Saint Lucie and Fort Myers in Florida) and it features two 18-hole mini golf courses including fairways, bunkers, and rough just as you would see on a traditional golf course. You can play on the Tiger Black Course (which is ADA wheelchair accessible) and the Tiger Red Course (which is slightly more challenging with more curves and changes in elevation). The way this concept is designed is to help all golfers, regardless of expertise level, work on their putting game.

PopStroke also has a full service restaurant, ice cream shop, playground, lawn games, private event space and a rooftop bar. You can also get beer, wine and cocktails brought to you while on the course by using the PopStroke Mobile App, which can be downloaded for Apple or Android.

The restaurant features an mix of cuisine, from their classic PopStroke Burger to Bacon Mac 'n' Cheese Eggrolls, plus craft cocktails like The Tee Off made with fresh muddled blackberries, Maker's Mark bourbon and lemonade.

Their ice cream shop offers 24 flavors and is known for their signature milkshakes likes Cookie Monster and S'mores Me.

You can find the full food and beverage menu here.

At PopStroke, you can pay once to mini golf and play all day. Here are the prices:



Adults: $25

Seniors (60+) : $20

Military: $20

Kids ages 6-12: $18

Kids ages 3-5: $15

Kids ages 2 and under: FREE

Groups (10 or more): $22

No reservations are accepted for the course of the restaurant—everything is first come, first serve.

For anyone who may be wondering how this differs from something like Top Golf, they actually work on two different skill sets.

"One of the most overlooked elements in the game of golf is putting. Putting, it takes up 50% of your golf strokes in a round of golf and it's the club you use most often in your bag. So whether you're a beginner, or you're intermediate, or you're an advanced player, you always need to keep working on your putting skills, " said Bartoli. " So very different from Top Golf in the sense that Top Golf is more about...hitting balls with drivers and 7 irons and 5 irons."

PopStroke is located at 195 University Town Center Drive in Sarasota, right behind UTC Mall. It's open from 9 a.m. to midnight everyday. Keep an eye out later this year—PopStroke will be opening three more locations in Florida, including one in Orlando this summer and one in Tampa this fall.

