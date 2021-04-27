Giant Adventure: Anclote Key Preserve State Park

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Located three miles off the coast of Tarpon Springs, you can find one of Florida's most remote state parks.

Enjoy the blue-green Gulf waters of Anclote Key Preserve State Park, which is only reachable by private boat or ferry service.

Four barrier islands make up the state park - Anclote Key, North Anclote Bar, South Anclote Bar and Three Rooker Island.

The 11,773-acre park is home to at least 43 species of birds, including the American oystercatcher, bald eagle and piping plover.

A picturesque 1887 lighthouse stands as a sentinel on the southern end of the island.

Visitors can swim and sunbathe at the beach, fire up a grill and enjoy a picnic, or pitch a tent and enjoy a night of primitive camping under the stars.

There are no provisions offered on the island, so be prepared to bring your own water and supplies.

