What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | Feb. 10-13

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 10-13), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Thursday, February 10

Tampa Fresh Foods

When: January 20-February 20

Where: 1050 Water Street, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Check out Tampa’s newest interactive art exhibit in the Water Street District! All the items in the grocery store are made from felt—50,000 hand-sewn and hand-painted items are on display, everything from oranges to cartons of milk to your favorite brand of potato chips! All the items are for sale and are signed by the artist, Lucy Sparrow. The exhibit is open daily from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Florida State Fair

When: February 10-21

Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: $6 for children | $10 for adults

Info: The fair is back with plenty of food, games and entertainment! There are more than 90 midway rides, making it the largest midway in North America! Check out shows like the Wall of Death and Wet and Wild. Buy your tickets in advance instead of at the gate to save money.

Friday, February 11

Legendz of the Streetz

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $90+

Info: The who’s who of hip-hop is back and bigger than ever as the absolutely stacked “Legendz of the Streetz” Tour comes to Tampa. Rick Ross, and sharing the stage for the first time in history, Jeezy and Gucci Mane, along with 2 Chainz, Trina, and special guest Fabolous are all on the bill for the Tampa stop, with DJ Drama slated as the Official Tour DJ. Doors open 60-90 minutes prior to showtime.

Saturday, February 12

Localtopia

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: St. Pete’s largest “Community Celebration of All Things Local” showcases more than 300 of your favorite independent businesses and community organizations, and this year’s festival will be the biggest one yet! Eat, drink and shop local as you get a taste of what makes St. Pete so great. Localtopia is family- and eco-friendly, however pets are not allowed.

LoveFest

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Tampa Riverwalk at 1710 N Highland Ave, Tampa

Cost: FREE ADMISSION

Info: Spread some love for creative people that bring eclectic finds all in one place! Shop local, support local, and bring your family, partners, friends and come on down! There will be performances by local musicians, artists, food trucks, food booths,and more!

Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival

When: 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Egypt Shriners at 5017 E. Washington Street, Tampa

Cost: FREE ADMISSION

Info: The Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival is back for its 9th year! The themed food truck/trailer/tent event covers every bit of chocolate, and both savory and sweet will be represented! The festival also boasts live entertainment, both audio and visual. The event is pet friendly and prices will vary by food truck.

Looking for a local coffee shop to try this weekend? Check out Southie Coffee, located in Clearwater and in Seminole!