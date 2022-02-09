Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

2022 Florida State Fair: Everything you need to know

items.[0].image.alt
<i>Image courtesy of <a class="Link" href="https://www.instagram.com/lanceraab/?hl=en" style="color: rgb(0, 86, 135); text-decoration: none; transition: all 0.4s ease 0s;">LanceRaabPhotography</a></i>
Florida State Fair.png
Posted at 5:09 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 17:09:23-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2022 Florida State Fair has finally arrived! Taking place from February 10-21 there will be plenty of fun for people of all ages to do.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to the Fairgrounds:

FAIR HOURS

  • Monday – Thursday
    • Gates open: 11:00 a.m.
    • Midway opens: 1:00 p.m.
  • Friday – Sunday and President’s Day
    • Gates open: 10:00 a.m.
    • Midway opens: 10:30 a.m.
  • Please Note:
    • Entry into the Fairgrounds will not be permitted after 9:00 p.m.
    • Fair Buildings will close at 9:00 p.m.
    • Outdoor Concessions and the Midway will remain open after 9:00 p.m.
    • Closing times will vary based on attendance and weather conditions.

PARKING

Parking at the Fairgrounds, located at 301 U.S. Highway 301 North, Tampa, Florida, is free.

There are 3 entrances into the Fairgrounds parking facilities: Orient Road, Martin Luther King and US 301.

"It is absolutely critical for guests to remember which road/highway you used to enter the parking facilities and which gate (1, 2, 3 or 4) you used to walk into the interior grounds," according to the Florida State Fair's website.

TICKET PRICES

  • Friday – Sunday and President’s Day:
    • Adult: $15.00
    • Child (6-11): $9.00
  • Monday – Thursday:
    • Adult: $11.00
    • Child (6-11): $6.00

Purchase your tickets online, by visiting https://tickets.floridastatefair.com/tickets.

ARMBAND PRICES

  • Any Day Ride Armband: $38.00
  • Weekday Ride Armband: $25.00

NEW FAIR FOODS

This year's fair has many new foods you probably never thought you'd try, including:

  • Funnel Cake Tacos
  • Deep Fried Banana Pudding
  • Loaded Fried Pickle Nachos
  • Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll

For a full list of the new fair foods and where they'll be located on the Fairgrounds, click here.

MUCH MORE

To learn more about the 2022 Florida State Fair, or view the complete schedule of fair events, visit floridastatefair.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!