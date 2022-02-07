Southie Coffee in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — From signature lattes to cinnamon buns to breakfast burritos, there’s something for everyone at Southie Coffee.

Co-owners Bella Rincon and Steven Gonzalez opened Southie in 2018. They work with a local roaster for their high-quality specialty coffee, plus they make their own nitro cold brew, which is brewed over 24 hours.

Southie Latte is their number one seller, flavored with coconut, vanilla and white chocolate. Guests can also choose from plenty of flavored lattes and seasonal drinks

Southie offers gluten-free and vegan food options. Choose from iteams like orange cranberry muffins, empanadas made from a family recipe, lavendar cookies made in-house, and their best seller, breakfast burritos that are made to order.

You can find the menu online.

This coffee shop measures everything and weights food to maintain consistency. They're also pet friendly and have a dog menu including Pup Cups, which is a pump of whip cream.

However, coffee isn’t Southie’s only priority.

“We wanted to focus on the community,” said Rincon, “...and also create a community within the coffee shop.”

Southie partners with local schools and sponsors events for teachers, as well as provides discounts for law enforcement, medical professionals, and Pinellas County staff.

They have an upcoming annual event this month—Thanks a Latte First Responders on February 19th at their second location in Seminole. During this event, first responders and medical professional can get a free drink from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. with live music starting at 6 p.m.

South is located at 1500 S Missouri Avenue in Clearwater and 13045 Park Boulevard N in Seminole. Rincon and Gonzalez are currently working on opening a third location.

