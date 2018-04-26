What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | April 27-29

TAMPA, Fla. - If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 27-29), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, April 27

When: April 27-29

Where: Coachman Park at 300 Cleveland Street, Clearwater

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Join the fun for the first annual Bay 2 Beach Music and Arts Festival in Clearwater! You can enjoy live music and local art starting from the streets in Downtown Clearwater all the way down to the waterfront and Coachman Park. Music headliners include Andy Grammar, Hunter Hayes, Jerrod Riemann, Locash and many others! Come discover what Clearwater is all about! Use the code CLEARWATER for $10 off any ticket.

When: All Day

Where: Courtney Causeway, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Looking for an awesome bike trail in Tampa Bay? Look no further! The Courtney Campbell Trail runs over 9.5 miles from Tampa to Clearwater along the entire southern side of the Courtney Campbell Causeway. The trail begins from the Veterans Expressway in Hillsborough County and goes to Bayshore Boulevard in Pinellas County.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Water Works Park at 1710 North Highland Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: The return of spring means the return of Tampa's longest running and most beloved concert series; Friday Concerts in the Park. Celebrating 31 years of high-quality entertainment, Friday Concerts in the Park are held every Friday evening, April 6 – May 25. The eight-week series highlights music of different genres to satisfy all tastes -- from rock to blues to country to jazz. Famous for its salsa music, Orquesta Infinidad will play Friday at 7 p.m.

When: 9 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Where: The Hall on Franklin at 1701 N. Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: The Most Interesting Man in the World will be making cocktails in Tampa on Friday! Swing by the Hall on Franklin to meet the legend from the Dos Equis commercials. Jonathan Goldsmith will be guest bartending in the food hall from 9 p.m. until midnight. Don’t forget to stay thirsty, my friends.

Saturday, April 28

When: 9:45 a.m.

Where: The James Museum of Wester & Wildlife Art at 150 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: $20

Info: Slide on your boots, grab your cowboy hats and ride over to the grand opening of The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art. Starting on Saturday at 9:45 am, Tom and Mary James will officially open their museum filled with their over 400 pieces from their personal collection of Western and Native American art. Native American artisans and dancers, and live Western music will highlight the two-day opening bash.

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Siesta Beach at 5124 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Siesta Fiesta will be back again this April to celebrate its 40th anniversary in Siesta Key, Florida!

Stroll along the beach while enjoying fine art and handmade crafts from 200 of the nation’s most talented artists and crafters. Showcasing an extensive collection of work ranging from life-size sculptures, spectacular paintings, one-of-a-kind jewels, photography, ceramics and more, this show truly has something for anyone. Complete with an additional green market, this spectacular show also features plants, body products, and tasty dips.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Come watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Boston Bruins in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs! Game 1 begins at 3 p.m.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Water Works Park at 1710 North Highland Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Watch a free showing of Ferris Bueller's Day Off at Tampa’s Water Works Park this weekend! Make sure to bring your blankets and chairs. This dog-friendly event is perfect for the family.

Sunday, April 29

When: 12 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Where: Busch Gardens at 10165 N McKinley Drive Terrace Park, Tampa

Cost: $89.99

Info: The festival features signature dishes along with exciting new cuisine, including 16 all-new dishes plus a large selection of wines, craft brews and cocktails. Eighteen of the biggest acts in musical entertainment will take the stage every weekend on Gwazi Field.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $48.25

Info: Jeff Dunham is bringing his cast of characters on the road this spring as America’s favorite ventriloquist tours North America on his 60-city Passively Aggressive tour. The tour will make a stop in Tampa at Amalie Arena on Sunday, April 29 at 3:00 PM.

———