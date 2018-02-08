Busch Gardens 2018 Food & Wine Festival concert lineup announced

March 11: Southern Uprising Tour - Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band & The Outlaws
March 17: Olga Tañón
March 18: Goo Goo Dolls
March 24: Better Than Ezra & Tonic
March 25: Michael Bolton
March 31: Boyz II Men
April 1: Natalie Grant
April 7: Hank Williams Jr.
April 8: TLC
April 14: Bret Michaels
April 15: To be announced
April 21: The All-American Rejects
April 22: Cole Swindell
April 28: Flo Rida
April 29: Kaleo & Bleachers
All concerts are included with any Annual Pass, Fun Card or daily admission to the park. Food and beverage is not included with park admission and is available for an extra fee. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.