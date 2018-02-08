Busch Gardens 2018 Food & Wine Festival concert lineup announced

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens announced the concert lineup for the 2018 Food & Wine Festival on Thursday.

The festival features signature dishes along with exciting new cuisine, including 16 all-new dishes plus a large selection of wines, craft brews and cocktails.

Here is the concert lineup:

March 3: Sister Hazel & Edwin McCain

March 4: Grupo Niche

March 10: The Fray

March 11: Southern Uprising Tour - Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band & The Outlaws

March 17: Olga Tañón

March 18: Goo Goo Dolls

March 24: Better Than Ezra & Tonic

March 25: Michael Bolton

March 31: Boyz II Men

April 1: Natalie Grant

April 7: Hank Williams Jr.

April 8: TLC

April 14: Bret Michaels

April 15: To be announced

April 21: The All-American Rejects

April 22: Cole Swindell

April 28: Flo Rida

April 29: Kaleo & Bleachers

All concerts are included with any Annual Pass, Fun Card or daily admission to the park. Food and beverage is not included with park admission and is available for an extra fee. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

The festival runs every weekend between March 3 and April 29, 2018. Click here for more information.