NHL releases Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round schedule for the Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning to play the Boston Bruins

Sean O'Reilly
3:01 AM, Apr 26, 2018
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Boston Bruins in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

TAMPA, FL: J.T. Miller of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks to avoid a check by Brian Gionta of the Boston Bruins during the third period of the game at the Amalie Arena on April 3, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Carlson/Getty Images
The series is just the second time the teams have played one another in the postseason. They met previously in the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals. The Bruins won that series in seven games before going to defeat the Vancouver Canucks to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1972.

Unlike the 2011 matchup, the Lightning will have home ice advantage this year.

Here is the schedule for the Lightning-Bruins series:

Saturday, April 28, 3:00 p.m.: Bruins @ Lightning | NBC

Monday, April 30, 7:00 p.m.: Bruins @ Lightning | NBCSN

Wednesday, May 2, 7:00 p.m.: Lightning @ Bruins | NBCSN

Friday, May 4, 7:00 p.m.: Lightning @ Bruins | NBCSN

*Sunday, May 6, TBD: Bruins @ Lightning | TBD

*Tuesday, May 8, TBD: Lightning @ Bruins | TBD

*Thursday, May 10, TBD: Bruins @ Lightning | TBD

*if necessary

