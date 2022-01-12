What's happening in Tampa Bay this MLK weekend? | January 14-17

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this MLK weekend (January 14-17), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, January 14

Winter Jam 2022

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Winter Jam, Christian music’s biggest multi-artist tour, is back for 2022 with headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells and a solid lineup of acts: KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They and NewSong. Advance tickets are not required; it’s $10 at the door.

Saturday, January 15

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Festival

When: January 15-16

Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Cost: $15 for one day | $25 for both days

Info: Come out and participate in one of the most exciting times of the year celebrating black art, food, music and culture! Enjoy performances by The Bar-Kays and Jane Eugene (formerly of Loose Ends) on Saturday, then come back to see Euge Groove and Erica Campbell on Sunday. Gates open at noon and the show starts at 1 p.m. Click here for more Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival events.

Sunday, January 16

NFL Wild Card Round: Buccaneers vs. Eagles

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: $195

Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Philidelphia Eagles during the NFL playoffs! Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Keith Sweat

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Seminole Hard Rock at 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa

Cost: SOLD OUT

Info: Keith Sweat is coming to the Hard Rock Event Center this weekend! Enjoy a night of soulful pop and R&B hits like Make it Last Forever, Twisted and I Want Her.

Monday, January 17

Winter Beach

When: Now-January 17

Where: St. Pete Pier at 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $17

Info: This is the last weekend to go ice skating on the beach! Winter Beach features a 4,000-square foot real ice-skating rink and reservations are required to ice skate. Tickets are $17 and include 75-minute access to the rink and skate rental. On January 16 at 11 a.m., there will be a Princess Skate with Queen Elsa where the first 100 kids in princess attire will receive a free tiara.

Winter Beach at the St. Pete Pier | Taste and See Tampa Bay

2022 MLK Day Parade

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Downtown St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: The community is invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in a way that considers the safety of our citizens amidst the pandemic. Enjoy high school and college band performances along 1st Ave South in Downtown St. Pete. The parade starts at 3rd St South and 1st Ave South, then ends after Tropicana Field. Find other events that are a part of MLK Dream Big Weekend here.

