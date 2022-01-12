LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. parades, events being held in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated more than 50 years ago, there will be several events being held in the Tampa Bay area.

ABC Action News has compiled a list of those events below:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

City of Tampa’s Martin Luther King Parade:

The City of Tampa will host the MLK parade on Monday, Jan. 17 starting at 12 p.m.

The parade will begin at Cuscaden Park.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade:

The nation's longest-running parade honoring MLK will be held Monday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.

It will start at 3rd Street South, run down 1st Avenue South going Westward and end at 16th Street North near Tropicana Field.

Leading up to the parade the following free festivities will be taking place the days before:

Saturday, Jan. 15: Music Festival & Family Fun Day

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Albert Whitted Park

Sunday, Jan. 16: MLK Community Gospel Choir Showcase

4:00 - 5:30 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

Sunday, Jan. 16: MLK Band Showcase

5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Campbell Park Football Complex



POLK COUNTY

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade:

The City of Lakeland will host the Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Parade on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.

This year’s theme is “Dream, Vision, Unity.”

The parade route will start on Providence Road and West 14th Street and end at MLK Avenue and 2nd Street.



