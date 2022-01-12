Watch
LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. parades, events being held in Tampa Bay area

AP Photo/John Rous
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., left, who heads the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses a capacity crowd from the pulpit at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., March 31, 1968. Discussing his proposed demonstrations at the capital, tentatively set for June 15, Dr. King said "We're not coming to tear Washington apart. We're coming to demand to know if the government will address itself to the problems of poverty."
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 11:51:03-05

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated more than 50 years ago, there will be several events being held in the Tampa Bay area.

ABC Action News has compiled a list of those events below:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

City of Tampa’s Martin Luther King Parade:

The City of Tampa will host the MLK parade on Monday, Jan. 17 starting at 12 p.m.

The parade will begin at Cuscaden Park.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade:

The nation's longest-running parade honoring MLK will be held Monday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.

It will start at 3rd Street South, run down 1st Avenue South going Westward and end at 16th Street North near Tropicana Field.

Leading up to the parade the following free festivities will be taking place the days before:

  • Saturday, Jan. 15: Music Festival & Family Fun Day
    • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Albert Whitted Park
  • Sunday, Jan. 16: MLK Community Gospel Choir Showcase
    • 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
  • Sunday, Jan. 16: MLK Band Showcase
    • 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Campbell Park Football Complex

POLK COUNTY

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade:

The City of Lakeland will host the Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Parade on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.

This year’s theme is “Dream, Vision, Unity.”

The parade route will start on Providence Road and West 14th Street and end at MLK Avenue and 2nd Street.


