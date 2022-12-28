What's coming to Tampa Bay in 2023

TAMPA, Fla.—There is so much to look forward to in 2023! Here are 11 businesses and attractions to keep an eye out for.

Lukumaki Food Truck — January 2023

500 N Florida Avenue, Tampa

If you're looking for a sweet treat in the new year, you have to try this Greek donut and coffee food truck!

Lukumaki is another word for lokomades, which are Greek donuts, traditionally made with honey and cinnamon. They're crispy on the outside, but soft and airy on the inside.

Owner Alexandra Karamitsios started Lukumaki (formerly known as Meli Gourmet Greek Donuts) in Miami during the pandemic. Formerly a teacher, Karamitsios has always loved the food industry and wanted to start her own business, which has since gained a following.

"It's great...I was surprised, you know, it really caught on," said Karamitrios.

Now that she and her husband have moved to Tampa, Karamitrios has rebranded her business and is looking forward to bringing her unique Greek donuts to Tampa.

Everything is made to order. Try the traditional honey and cinnamon flavor, or choose from options like nutella, dulce de leche, or feta, which offers a sweet and salty flavor profile.

Lukumaki is aiming to have a soft opening mid-January or at the end of the month. You can find the food truck in Downtown St. Pete across from C. W. Gin Joint.

Lucid Zero Proof Lounge — January 2023

3102 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Valrico

Get ready for Tampa Bay's first zero proof lounge! This spot will serve up newly crafted mocktails and mood enhancing options; think of your favorite classics but with a twist.

All drinks are made with their selection of non-alcoholic spirits, beers and wines. They also offer a menu of globally inspired small plates.

Lucid will not be short on entertainment. Enjoy up and coming local performers with an emphasis on Jazz and Blues.

Reservations are suggested and the lounge will be open Thursdays through Saturdays.

Elevenses Opens a Bakery — January/February 2023

1001 E Columbus Drive, Tampa

Elevenses is opening their first store front next year!

Owner Jade Yelvington got her start as a barista and loved making latte art. She never imagined becoming a baker after watching her mom, who owns Chocolate Pie, work so hard as a pastry chef. However, five or six years ago, Yelvington was searching for another job due to her mom's former shop closing, and she discovered her own love of baking.

Elevenses got its start with custom cakes, then expanded to macrons, brownies, cookies and pastries. The business is currently baking out of Chocolate Pie's kitchen, but Yelvington is looking forward to what she can do with her own space.

"I'm really excited about the new shop, because it gives me an opportunity to expand my desserts...into the things that I love and would like to feature more," said Yelvington.

The bakery will be located in Ybor, inside of an older building with plenty of character and natural light from its large windows. There's also plenty of free street parking out front for visitors to use.

Yelvington grew up in the baking industry. Her style draws inspiration from the southern cooks and bakers in her family as well as French baking techniques. Try interesting cake and macaron flavor combos like Ube Vanilla, Miso Salted Caramel, Banana Caramel Chip, Chocolate Passionfruit and much more.

"I think that we're doing something different as far as the bakery options we have here," said Yelvington.

Elevenses plans to open by Valentines Day at the latest. Once the shop opens, they will continue with custom orders but options may be a little more limited in the beginning as Yelvington builds out her team.

The shop will also offer a limited coffee menu as they work on their coffee program.

In the meantime, you can still place online pick up orders for your sweet treats here.

PopStroke Opens in Tampa — Early 2023

Cypress Creek Town Center in Wesley Chapel

This mini golf and casual dining concept offers two 18-hole putting courses designed by Tiger Woods and TGR Design. Enjoy an outdoor gaming area, full service restaurant, and the on-course drink service using the PopStroke Mobile App.

Tampa will be PopStoke’s fifth Florida location, and one of three new courses opening in the first quarter of 2023 across the nation.

PopStroke opened a location in Sarasota the past spring that has been well received.

"The demand has been every high, from corporate events, and birthday parties, to just everyday folks coming out. It's been beyond what we expected," said Melissa Sullivan, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at PopStoke.

PopStroke Tampa will be a one story, ranch-style concept. The golf courses will be unique to this location, just like with every PopStroke, so guests can experience a different challenge at each location.

There will be a grand opening event next year, so follow along on PopStoke's instagram for updates.

Cane & Barrel Rooftop Bar — Early 2023

110 2nd Street North, St. Petersburg

St. Pete' s newest rooftop bar is set to open next year. Cane & Barrel will be located on top of the brand new AC Hotel by Marriott St. Petersburg, which is scheduled to open in January.

According to St. Pete Rising, Cane & Barrel will feature a 1,000-square-foot interior lounge and bar along with a 1,900-square-foot rooftop terrace which will include a second bar. The space was designed by the California-based Ellis Adams Group., who also designed Sal y Mar in Midtown Tampa.

AC Hotel by Marriott St. Petersburg's website states that Cane & Barrel will serve Latin American cuisine and will be open for lunch and dinner. Dress code will be smart casual.

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster at SeaWorld Orlando — Spring 2023

7007 Sea World Dr, Orlando

Get ready for a wild ride! Experience the rush of launching 110 feet up and feeling every bank and curve as though you're really riding a wave with Pipeline.

This is a first-of-its-kind surf coaster, and it will reach speeds up to 60 miles per hour and will have more than 2,900 feet of track.

This thrill ride will be the seventh addition to the Coaster Capital of Orlando. Annual pass members will be among the first to ride it in 2023!

Serengeti Flyer at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay — Spring 2023

10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Serengeti Flyer is swinging into 2023 at Busch Gardens. With each swing, riders will get higher and higher above the 65-acre Serengeti Plain, all while experiencing negative-G moments.

This ride will feature two twin dueling arms that reach speeds of 68 miles per hour and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride's peak.

Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once.

If you have a Busch Gardens Annual Pass, you'll have an exclusive opportunity to experience Serengeti Flyer as a VIP if you completed their Passport to Thrills Program.

Toastique is coming to Tampa — Spring 2023

1011 E Cumberland Ave, Tampa

Water Street Tampa is getting a gourmet toast and juice bar.

Founder Brianna Keefe started Toastique in the D.C. metro area, drawing inspiration from the international personalities, picturesque destinations, and yet retaining the neighborly small-town ambience.

Enjoy everything from early on-the-go breakfast to corporate lunch to post sweat session fuel up. The menu includes acai and fruit bowls, smoothies, juices and of course, gourmet toast. This franchise uses fresh, seasonal and responsibly sourced products.

Toastique currently has a location in Orlando and will open its third Florida location in Sarasota in Fall 2023.

Shiso Crispy Opens a Restaurant — May 2023

Tyrone Gardens in St. Pete

From food truck to restaurant, Shiso Crispy is opening its first brick and mortar location next year!

This Japanese food truck takes it to a whole new level. Enjoy bao buns, gyoza and their popular Dirty Rice, made with sticky rice, signature gyoza sauce, gochujang aioli, fried onion and green onions, topped with your choice of Ahi tuna, jackfruit or Bang Bang shrimp, chicken or tofu. Everything is made by hand.

Shiso Crispy owner Ronicca Whaley got her start working for the Prime Minister of Malaysia, where she started a 250-food truck franchise in Kuala Lumpur before she came back to St. Pete to kick off Shiso Crispy in November 2019. She noticed that there weren't many options for handmade dumplings in the area.

"I just knew that I needed to come up with something extremely unique, because to have a food truck you have to have a reason for people to seek you out," said Whaley. "So I made my stuff as flavorful and as unique as I could and it started a pretty big following very quickly."

After building three Shiso Crispy food trucks over the last three years, they're finally ready to expand to a restaurant due to the high demand.

St. Pete is where Shiso Crispy got started, and it's home to a large majority of the food truck's customer base. The new St. Pete location will be 2,600-square feet, with plenty of room for the restaurant, as well as space to pump out all of the food for the trucks, and eventually start wholesaling their signature sauces and dumplings.

Whaley is looking into franchising Shiso Crispy in the future, but don't worry, the food trucks aren't going anywhere. Check out their Pinellas Park truck, Dunedin truck, or follow along on Facebook to see where the traveling food truck will be next!

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast — Summer 2023

Universal Studios, Orlando

The Minions are taking over Universal Studios! This interactive, blaster game experience will invite guests to put their villainous skills to the test as they compete against each other as they're transported to Villain-Con, the biggest criminal convention on the planet. Do you have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6?

This is a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions.

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast will be located within the new Minion Land on Illumination Ave. This new area will also feature the fan-favorite Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, a new Minion Café and other surprises inspired by popular characters from Illumination’s blockbuster franchises.

ZooTampa New Manatee Rescue Center — Fall 2023

1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is revamping their Manatee Rescue. This is just one part of a $125 million transformation, which will gradually add new immersive wildlife experiences across multiple habitats and new realms over the next 20 years.

Though the new Manatee Rescue will not officially open until January 2026, elements of the new habitat will be completed in the fall, such as the addition of acute care and nursery pools for the most dire patients and Stingray Shores, a newly reimagined interactive habitat that will give guests a chance to touch and feed stingrays while they swim carefree, and also offer a truly unforgettable opportunity for the more adventurous visitors to wade into the water for a rare up-close-and-personal encounter with these amazing animals!

