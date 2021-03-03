Sal Y Mar Rooftop Bar is one of the first restaurants to open in Midtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Another rooftop bar has been added to Tampa Bay's impressive list. Sal Y Mar, located on top of the Aloft and Element hotels, is one of the first restaurants to open in Midtown Tampa.

Sal Y Mar (which means "Salt and Sea") is inspired by the Riviera Maya town of Tulum, and offers a menu of tapas, entres, cocktails and a small selection of desserts. Some fan-favorite dishes include the Cajun Shrimp Corn Fritters, a traditional Cuban sandwich and the Flan de Naranja, served with an orange caramel drizzle.

As far as the cocktails are concerned, the Sal Y Mar Margarita is recommended for those who like spicy drinks and the Waterloo Cucumber is perfect if you’re looking for something refreshing. For the whiskey and honey lovers, the Bee's Knees is a great place to start.

This rooftop bar has an outdoor patio with views of Downtown Tampa and an interior restaurant for anyone wanting a more intimate dining setting. You can also rent the space for private events.

RELATED | Check out these amazing rooftop bars in Tampa Bay

Sal Y Mar is located at 3650 Midtown Drive and is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday-Thursday and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Only valet parking is available at this time since Midtown Tampa is still under construction.