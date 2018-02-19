2018 Grapefruit League Spring Training:Dunedin Stadium (Blue Jays)

Dunedin Stadium is the Spring Training home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The park is just a two minute drive to the shoreline or downtown, and features a craft beer lounge, air-conditioned skyboxes and full concessions. It seats 5,509 people.

Dunedin Stadium is also home to the Blue Jays minor league affiliate, the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Blue Jays Spring Training schedule

The Blue Jays have played their Spring Training games here since 1977.

The park is located at 373 Douglas Ave. in Dunedin, FL.