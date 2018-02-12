2018 Grapefruit League Spring Training: George M. Steinbrenner Field (Yankees)

WFTS Webteam
3:07 PM, Feb 12, 2018
Pleasant, Matt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa is the Spring Training home of the New York Yankees.

Steinbrenner Field is named after the Yankees' longtime Principal Owner, honored for his many charitable donations to youth activities, hospitals and the arts.

George M. Steinbrenner Field is also home to the Yankees minor league affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons (formerly the Tampa Yankees).

Yankees Spring Training schedule.

New York has played its Spring Training games here since 1996.

The field is located at 1 Steinbrenner Dr. in Tampa.

