2018 Grapefruit League Spring Training: Spectrum Field (Phillies)

Spectrum Field in Clearwater is the Spring Training home of the Philadelphia Phillies.
The park features a tiki-hut pavilion in left field, a 360-degree main concourse and a kids play area among other things.
The team has trained in Clearwater since 1948.
Spectrum Field is also home to the Phillies minor league affiliate, the Clearwater Threshers.
Phillies Spring Training schedule
The Phillies have played their Spring Training games here since 2004.
Ed Smith Stadium: Baltimore Orioles
Dunedin Stadium: Toronto Blue Jays
LECOM Park: Pittsburgh Pirates
Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium: Tigers
George M. Steinbrenner Field: New York Yankees
Charlotte Sports Park: Tampa Bay Rays
The park is located at 601 Old Coachman Rd. in Clearwater, FL.