2018 Grapefruit League Spring Training: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium (Tigers)

WFTS Webteam
3:12 PM, Feb 12, 2018
2 hours ago
Pleasant, Matt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland is the Spring Training home of the Detroit Tigers.

The stadium was recently renovated to include more shade, concession stands and premium seating, along with the Pepsi Pavilion and Margaritaville section.

The Tigers have been training in Lakeland for more than 75 years!

Joker Marchant Stadium is also home to the Tigers minor league affiliate, the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Tigers Spring Training schedule.

The Tigers have played their Spring Training games here since 1966.

MORE STADIUMS:

Ed Smith Stadium: Baltimore Orioles

Dunedin Stadium: Toronto Blue Jays

LECOM Park: Pittsburgh Pirates

Spectrum Field: Philadelphia Phillies

George M. Steinbrenner Field: New York Yankees

Charlotte Sports Park: Tampa Bay Rays

The park is located at 2301 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland, FL.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top