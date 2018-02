LECOM Park in Bradenton is the Spring Training home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The stadium was originally built in 1923 but has been renovated several times— including major upgrades in 2013. Massive palm trees dot the landscape and the Boardwalk Barbeque Area gives groups of 25 or more the chance to enjoy an all-you-can eat pregame picnic.

LECOM Park is also home to the Pirates minor league affiliate, the Bradenton Marauders.

Pirates Spring Training schedule

The Pirates have played their Spring Training games here since 1969

The park is located at 1611 9th St. West in Bradenton, FL.