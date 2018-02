Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota is the Spring Training home of the Baltimore Orioles.

The park is known for an entrance way behind home plate that allows fans to walk in and immediately get a glimpse of the whole field. A $31.2 million renovation also helped give the stadium more shaded areas and included thousands of seats recycled from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The stadium was built in 1989 and seats 7,500.

Orioles Spring Training schedule

The Orioles have played their Spring Training games here since 2010.

The park is located at 2700 12th St. in Sarasota, FL.