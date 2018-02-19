2018 Grapefruit League Spring Training: Charlotte Sports Park (Rays)

Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte is the Spring Training home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The stadium was the USA Today 2014 Readers' Choice Award for Best Spring Training Facility and boasts a baseball boardwalk ringing the outfield, family-friendly kids play area, upgraded concession stands and a top-notch team store.

Charlotte Sports Park is also home to the Rays minor league affiliate, the Charlotte Stone Crabs.

Rays Spring Training schedule

The Rays have played their Spring Training games here since 2009.

The park is located at 2300 El Jobean Rd. in Port Charlotte, FL.

