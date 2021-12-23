Ring in 2022 with these New Year's Eve events in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve, there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Noon Year's Eve

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Armature Works at 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Noon Years Eve will feature a countdown to noon and daytime fireworks display on the Hillsborough River. Join host, Greg Wolf, of the Tampa Bay Lightning, along with live entertainment from the Sgammato Music School and kids band, Bears and Lions! Kids can enjoy inflatable slides, roaming entertainment & photo ops, sweet treat vendors and more. Upgrade to a VIP experience—including a private bar for the parents and a candy bar for the children—for $60 (includes admission for one adult and one child).

First Night St. Petersburg

When: 4 p.m.

Where: various locations across Downtown St. Pete

Cost: $12 admission button ($5 for children)

Info: First Night St. Petersburg is the area’s only family-friendly New Year’s Eve community celebration of the arts and each year they ring in the New Year with music, dance, aerial arts, silent disco, fire, bubble stompin’, sea creature puppets, aerial art, creative fun, fireworks, a scavenger hunt and so much more! Admission buttons for First Night can be bought online and allow you access to a celebration of the arts taking place over 12 locations across downtown. Check out the schedule and event locations here.

Outback Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade

When: 5:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Where: 7th Avenue in Ybor City

Cost: FREE

Info: The Outback Bowl New Year's Eve Parade is a great family event featuring about fifteen high school bands and the two college bands from the teams in the bowl game (Penn State and Arkansas), along with numerous floats. Units will travel down 7th Avenue from 20th Street to 14th Street where the college bands and cheerleaders will participate in a pep rally.

New Years Eve Riverfront Concert & Fireworks at Armature Works

When: 8 p.m. - midnight

Where: Armature Works at 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Ring in the new year at Armature Works' 4th annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Festivities will kick off with live music on the Riverfront Stage. Enjoy a spectacular fireworks display that will light up the downtown skyline at midnight. This event is free and open to the public and will feature an exclusive, elevated VIP experience for those 21 and up for $100 (SOLD OUT).

Sal Y Mar Rooftop Bar Presents - NYE 2022: The Black Tie Affair

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa

Cost: $159+

Info: Enjoy the most upscale NYE party in Tampa and celebrate 2022 in a formal, black tie event at the vibrant Sal Y Mar Rooftop Bar and venue, Midtown Tampa’s premiere rooftop bar and lounge with 360° views of Downtown Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater. Tickets include a 5-hour premium open bar and hors d'oeuvres, 3 areas to mingle and 2 DJs. There will even be live music for VIP guests.

New Year's Eve Celebration-Cerealholic Cafe and Bar

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Cerealholic Café at 1909 N. 15th St. Tampa

Cost: $40+

Info: Join Cerealholic Café and Bar and Afterholic Speakeasy (in the basement of this old Church) to ring in 2022! TWO SEPARATE BARS, TWO SEPARATE EXPERIENCES all for one Ticket. There will be two separate DJ’s located on each level! Included with your ticket experience are 2022 party favors, a drag show and other live entertainment, an hors d’oervres buffet and midnight champagne toast. This event is also an All-Nighter! A separate ticket is available for purchase for 3 a.m-6 a.m. This is a Non-Alcohol event. Plenty of water, soft drinks, snacks and Slushies available at the bar. Watch the first Sunrise of 2022 while jammin' to the sounds in the Basement, with DJLMO and Company!

New Year’s Eve Cruise on the Lost Pearl

When: 11 p.m.-12:15 p.m.

Where: Tampa Convention Center 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa (Pirate Water Taxi’s Stop 7 Dock)

Cost: $99.95 for Adults | $49.95 for Kids | FREE for ages 2 and under (SOLD OUT)

Info: Set sail into a New Year with the Lost Pearl. Say “Happy New Yarrgh’s Eve” with your favorite crew as you enjoy a complimentary open bar during your 1.5-hour pirate party cruise. Cheers to a New Year with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and get a front row seat to downtown Tampa’s spectacular firework show. Boarding time is 15 minutes prior to scheduled cruise time.