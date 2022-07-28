Beat the Heat: 5 local water parks and inflatable courses to check out in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla.—This summer is getting hotter and hotter by the day, so why not find a way to have some fun in the sun while staying cool? Here are 5 water parks and inflatable courses you need to check out.

1. The Lift Adventure Park

Location: 17362 Old Dixie Highway, Hudson

This is one of Florida's largest inflatable water obstacle courses. Conquer the aqua park, learn how to wakeboard on their cutting-edge cable system or just paddle around the lake in a kayak or paddleboard. There's something for everyone, and it's a great way to spend some time outside on the water. Tickets start around $20.

The Lift Adventure Park

2. TradeWinds Island Resorts

Location: 5500 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach

TradeWinds Island Resorts offers a 15,750-square foot floating water park on the ocean, complete with a swing, slide, and monkey bars. It costs $30 per hour to play on and you do not have to be a guest of the hotel in order to use this. Starting in August, the inflatable course will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays until the water temperature falls below 75 degrees.

TradeWinds Island Resorts in St. Pete Beach | Taste and See Tampa Bay

3. Splash Harbour Water Park

Location: 399 2nd St, Indian Rocks Beach

One of the best hidden gems for summer fun in Tampa Bay. This little water park offers the perfect staycation with multiple water slides, a lazy river, splash zones, tasty food, and delicious cocktails. This is a great spot to truly feel like a kid again. Day passes cost $30 on the weekends.

Splash Harbour Water Park in Indian Rocks Beach, FL | Giant Adventure

4. Adventure Island

Location: 10001 McKinley Dr, Tampa

Adventure Island is a Tampa staple! They opened two new water attractions in May—Rapid's Racer is the first dueling saucer water slide and Wahoo Remix lets you enjoy the waves of water and sound as you splash to the beat of this revamped attraction. Right now Adventure Island has a sale going on where you can get up to 50% off your park tickets, but you'll need to act fast because this deal only lasts until July 31st.

5. MetroLagoons—Epperson and Southshore Bay

Locations: 31885 Overpass Rd, Wesley Chapel and 16881 Lagoon Shore Boulevard, Wimauma

MetroLagoons has two locations in Tampa Bay—one in Pasco County and the other in Hillsborough. These multi-acre lagoons are man-made pools with a water slide, water obstacle course, stand up paddleboarding, kayaking and more. Day passes start at $35 for adults and $25 for kids.