Soak up the sun at TradeWinds Island Resorts in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla.—Soak up the sun and have some fun on the water this summer at TradeWinds Island Resorts!

TradeWinds has recently undergone some upgrades to elevate their Island Grand Resort and RumFish Beach Resort.

For the adventure seekers, take a ride on the Zing Ray Zip, which is a three-story dual-line zip line on the beach. Guests can also release their inner child on the Floating Water Park. New additions to the inflatable park include a water slide, catapult swing and monkey bar apparatus.

The High Tide Slide has also been a fan favorite at TradeWinds for a while. Slide down alone or race to the bottom against a friend.

Those looking for a more relaxing day at the beach can rent a brand new Aqua-Bana. These covered floating cabanas fit 10 people and come with a table, cooler of ice and an attached lounger that’s perfect for catching some rays. Guests can also rent floating loungers on the water as well as beach loungers and umbrellas.

You can pay for the activities a la cart at the Adventure Center on site:

Zing Ray Zip: $10 per ride

Floating Water Park: $30 per hour

High Tide Slide: $30 all day or $5 per ride

Aqua-Bana:

$250 for 3 hours (11 a.m. - 2 p.m. or 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.) $400 for all day (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Floating Loungers: $30 per hour

You don't have to be a hotel guest to enjoy these amenities—they are open to the public. However, hotel guests have unlimited access to the zip line included in their stay.

Once you’re done on the beach and have worked up an appetite, you can stop by TradeWinds’ new restaurant, Bermudas Beachside Cantina. This eclectic Mexican restaurant and bar serves up exquisite flavors and delicious drinks, all with a side of gulf-front views.

Here are a couple of tasty options from their menu:

Relleno de Camarones (fire-roasted poblano filled with shrimp, mushroom, Monterey jack)

Mexican Corn Ceasar Salad

Street Tacos

Churros

Tres Leches Cake

The cantina is open Thursday through Monday for dinner service.

TradeWinds Island Grand Resort is located at 5500 Gulf Boulevard and RumFish Beach Resort is next door at 6000 Gulf Boulevard. As a part of their recent upgrade, RumFish is expanding with 141 guestrooms that were previously a part of Alden Suites. The expansion will also add two pools, a relaxing covered spa area, and a beachfront bar, which can all be utilized by guests at both TradeWinds properties.