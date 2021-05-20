Giant Adventure: Splash Harbour Water Park in Indian Rocks Beach, FL

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — One of the best hidden gems for summer in Tampa Bay happens to be a small water park nestled off Indian Rocks Beach.

Splash Harbour Water Park at Holiday Inn Harbourside offers a great staycation for some family fun.

What does this water park oasis offer?

Smuggler's Run: Grab a tube for one or two and get ready for a thrilling ride. This 42-foot tall slide has twists, turns, and an exciting bowl feature.

Pirate's Plunge: This single rider body slide is a rip-roaring good time that ends in riders plunging into the cool blue water.

Great White Lazy River

Treasure Cove Splash Zone

Delicious cocktails and tasty food

And so much more

You're able to buy a day pass starting at $26.95 or check out a vacation package if you want to stay the night. Splash Harbour is located at 399 2nd St, Indian Rocks Beach, FL.

