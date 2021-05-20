Giant Adventure: Splash Harbour Water Park in Indian Rocks Beach, FL

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — One of the best hidden gems for summer in Tampa Bay happens to be a small water park nestled off Indian Rocks Beach.
Splash Harbour Water Park at Holiday Inn Harbourside offers a great staycation for some family fun.
What does this water park oasis offer?
- Smuggler's Run: Grab a tube for one or two and get ready for a thrilling ride. This 42-foot tall slide has twists, turns, and an exciting bowl feature.
- Pirate's Plunge: This single rider body slide is a rip-roaring good time that ends in riders plunging into the cool blue water.
- Great White Lazy River
- Treasure Cove Splash Zone
- Delicious cocktails and tasty food
- And so much more
You're able to buy a day pass starting at $26.95 or check out a vacation package if you want to stay the night. Splash Harbour is located at 399 2nd St, Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
Click here for more information.
