Watch
LifestyleTaste and See Tampa Bay

Actions

Giant Adventure: Splash Harbour Water Park in Indian Rocks Beach, FL

items.[0].videoTitle
One of the best hidden gems for summer in Tampa Bay happens to be a small water park nestled off Indian Rocks Beach.
Splash Harbour.jpeg
Posted at 4:08 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 16:08:30-04

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — One of the best hidden gems for summer in Tampa Bay happens to be a small water park nestled off Indian Rocks Beach.

Splash Harbour Water Park at Holiday Inn Harbourside offers a great staycation for some family fun.

What does this water park oasis offer?

  • Smuggler's Run: Grab a tube for one or two and get ready for a thrilling ride. This 42-foot tall slide has twists, turns, and an exciting bowl feature.
  • Pirate's Plunge: This single rider body slide is a rip-roaring good time that ends in riders plunging into the cool blue water.
  • Great White Lazy River
  • Treasure Cove Splash Zone
  • Delicious cocktails and tasty food
  • And so much more

You're able to buy a day pass starting at $26.95 or check out a vacation package if you want to stay the night. Splash Harbour is located at 399 2nd St, Indian Rocks Beach, FL.

Click here for more information.

------

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.