2022 holiday events to check out around Tampa Bay

Whether you're looking for festive lights or place to experience winter activities, these 17 events are sure to put you in the holiday spirit!

TAMPA

Selfie WRLD Tampa

When: November 8 - December

Where: 250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

Cost: $20+

Info: If you're still looking to take your family Christmas photos, Selfie WRLD Tampa has 12 holiday rooms and backdrops to choose from. The festive displays at this DIY selfie studio are unique, interactive and there's a fun, instagramable scene for everyone. Sessions are one hour and included a ring light with a phone attachment and a wireless remote that you can sync up to your phone in order to take your own pictures. And if you can't decide on just one outfit, they even have a dressing room so you can mix and match your ensemble for the backdrops.

Teyonna Edwards | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Winter Village

When: November 18 - January 4

Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed with the sights, sounds and activities of the holidays for children and adults of all ages. Enjoy The Shops of Winter Village featuring boutiques from local vendors, winter cafe that serves up holiday treats, an ice skating rink ($17, includes skate rental), and brand new this year, curling. Hop aboard the Winter Village Express ($10 for everyone over the age of 2), a one hour excursion that features a sing-a-long, trivia and milk and cookies.

River of Lights

When: November 25 - December 24 (select dates)

Where: Tampa Convention Center (Pirate Water Taxi Home Dock: Stop #7)

Cost: $25+ for children | $30+ for adults

Info: Hop on Tampa's water taxi tour of holiday lights and decorations along the river including Holiday Island. As you cruise, you will get up-close views of Downtown Tampa's spectacular seasonal decorations and holiday lights. This family-friendly event will include a holiday river tour hosted by Ebenezer, Dickens Carolers performing Christmas sing-a-longs, and a chance to see snow flurries in Florida! Every child will have an opportunity to write a letter to Santa and drop it off in Tampa's only floating mailbox to the North Pole.

Giant Adventure: The River of Lights in Downtown Tampa

Christmas in the Wild

When: November 25-December 30 (select nights)

Where: ZooTampa at 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa

Cost: $29.95 (ages 2 and under get in FREE)

Info: It’s the most wonderful time of the year at ZooTampa with the return of Christmas in the Wild, featuring one of Tampa Bay’s largest light displays, delectable holiday treats, amazing wildlife and new festive adventures. This year is BIGGER, better and brighter than ever, with festive entertainment that the whole family will enjoy. ZooTampa Members and Pay For A Day ticket holders get free admission to seasonal events like Christmas in the Wild.

Tampa Riverwalk’s Holiday Spectacular

When: November 28 - January

Where: Tampa Riverwalk

Cost: Free

Info: The Tampa Riverwalk is decking the halls or should we say the river! From November 28th into January 2023, you can get in the holiday spirit and experience the Riverwalk’s Holiday Spectacular! Enjoy lots and lots of festive light displays as you stroll alongside the river. As most holiday events on the Tampa Riverwalk are, the holiday spectacular is free and fun for all ages!

Victorian Christmas Stroll

When: December 1-23

Where: Henry B. Plant Museum at 401 W. Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: $18 for adults | $12 for kids

Info: Tampa’s favorite holiday tradition returns with the 41st Annual Victorian Christmas Stroll! What started as a small, three-evening event has grown over the past four decades into a month of extravagance and grandeur. Allowing visitors a glimpse into the magic of Christmas past, this holiday experience is wonderful way to celebrate all the season has to offer. Gaze in wonder at a 14’ tree bedecked in antique ornaments. Decorations include visitor favorites from years past as well as new marvels that are sure to amaze and enthrall.

Sir Henry's Haunted Christmas Trail

When: December 9-11, 16-18

Where: 2837 S Frontage Rd, Plant City

Cost: $25+

Info: If you're looking for the eerie side of the holidays, check out Sir Henry's Haunted Christmas! This event will feature two Christmas themed haunted trails, and for an extra feee you can try out two new Christmas escape games, axe throwing and laser tag. Enjoy all new spooky Christmas characters and photo ops, as well as new Christmas swag and concessions. General admission includes one-time entry to each of the trails, or opt for a Front of Line pass for $35 to gain unlimited entry.

St. Petersburg

Putt The Pier: Holiday Edition

When: December 16-18

Where: St. Pete Pier at 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $12

Info: Check out the inaugural Putt the Pier: Holiday Edition. Be one of the first to play an 18-hole Putt Putt Golf over Tampa Bay waters on the St Pete Pier. Enjoy 360 degree water view as you and your family play putt putt with holiday themed obstacles surrounded by holiday decorations while listening to classic holiday tunes. Golf Balls being used are made of biodegradable materials in case if gets in the water. However, each golf ball lost in the water will be assessed a $5 fee.

Enchant Christmas

When: November 25 - January 1 (select days)

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Cost: $35+ for adults | $20+ for children ages 3-17 (ages 2 and under are free)

Info: The immersive experience is back this year and will again transform Tropicana Field into a Christmas wonderland. This year you’ll be transported to the ends of the earth by Santa’s Magic Timepiece. Stroll through lighted tunnels, travel to magical illuminated lands as you search for stars, find your way to our epic 100 foot tall Christmas tree, and look for special surprises along the way. Enchant also features ice skating, Christmas light maze, the Village full of holiday treats and shopping, live entertainment, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Around Hillsborough

Tampa Bay's Festival of Lights and Santa's Village

When: November 24 - January 1 (select nights)

Where: Hillsborough County Fairgrounds at 215 Sydney Washer Rd, Dover

Cost: $25/car (up to 8 people)

Info: Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village will envelop guests in an enchanting winter wonderland from beginning to end. Young and young at heart will enjoy the nearly 2-mile drive-thru immersive experience of continuous light features followed by a festive walking visit to Santa’s Village, full of attractions like camel rides, holiday goodies and visits with Santa!

Tampa Bay's Festival of Lights and Santa's Village | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Nights of Shimmering Lights

When: November 25-December 31 (select nights)

Where: Sunkissed Acres at 2302 N Dover Road, Dover

Cost: $7. 50 (kids 2 and under get in FREE) | $8.50 at the gate

Info: This winter event features a ¼-mile walking trail through the shimmering lights dancing to music. Walk at your own pace and stop as often as you like. Didn’t get enough the first time through? Try it again and again as many times as you like! When you need a break, make sure to stop at the Holiday Village for light refreshments, watch a seasonal movie on the big screen, play some games or take pictures at the photo spot. New this year is a FOAM play area on select night.

Night of Shimmering Lights in Dover, FL | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Around Pinellas

Holiday Lights at Largo Central Park

When: November 24 - January 1

Where: 101 Central Park Dr, Largo

Cost: FREE

Info: This family-friendly annual tradition presented by the City of Largo features a spectacular holiday light display, stunning carousel, and seven-story Ferris wheel that offers a breathtaking bird's-eye view of the 70-acre Largo Central Park and more than two million dazzling LED lights. Park admission is free. Rides are $6 each. Food and beverage vendors will be on site selling delicious treats and eats. Dogs on a leash are welcome, but must remain on the leash at all times.

Florida Botanical Gardens

When: November 25 - January 1

Where: 12520 Ulmerton Rd, Largo

Cost: $10 suggested donation for those over 13

Info: The Gardens will sparkle with 1 million, twinkling, LED lights in a multitude of colors. Vibrant laser lights and lighted figures round out our display to wow guests of all ages.

Holiday Lights at The Florida Botanical Gardens | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Around Pasco

Snowcat Ridge

When: November 16 - February 26 (select days)

Where: 27839 St Joe Rd, Dade City

Cost: $26.95+ (kids under 2 get in FREE)

Info: Florida's only alpine snow park is back in Tampa Bay! Enjoy a 60-ft tall and 400-ft long tubing hill with real snow, as well as an arctic igloo with a snow play area, an outdoor ice skating rink, and an alpine village featuring a variety of food, drinks, shopping and cozy campfires

12 Days of Christmas Festival

When: November 25 - December 23 (select nights)

Where: Raprager Family Farms at 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa

Cost: $14.95+ (2 years old and under are FREE) | $17.50+ at the gate

Info: Everywhere you look will be tastefully decorated with lights, garland and Christmas cheer. From the 34-foot digital pixel pine Christmas tree, to the 70-foot light wall, to the assortment of nutcrackers and toy soldiers guarding the property, it's Christmas decor galore. Enjoy the gingerbread village, axe throwing, holiday hayrides, a petting zoo plus plenty of photo ops.

Around Osceola

ICE! at Gaylord Palms

When: November 18 - January 1

Where: Gaylord Palms at 6000 West Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee

Cost: $29.99 for adults | $19.99 for kids ages 4-11

Info: ICE! is back at Gaylord Palms. Don a signature, blue parka and step into a wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice. You'll see the story of the Grinch in larger-than-life sculptures and even plunge down slides made entirely of ice in this Gaylord Hotels original experience.

Around Sarasota

Lights in Bloom

When: December 10 - January 5 (select nights)

Where: Marie Selby Botanical Gardens at 1534 Mound St, Sarasota

Cost: $30 for non-members | $25 for members | $15 for kids ages 5-17

Info: Lights in Bloom features more than two million lights illuminating the gardens and walkways. Don’t miss a holiday photo opportunity, activities, and entertainment. Food is available for purchase from the Michael’s on East grill, including a cash bar. A limited number of onsite valet parking vouchers are available for each night during the run of Lights in Bloom and may be purchased online.