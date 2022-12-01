Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — America’s largest Christmas light maze and village is making its way back to Tampa Bay.

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg transformed into a winter wonderland with over four million twinkling lights, ice skating, festive food, and holiday shopping.

Experience a world of adventure with awe-inspiring animated light sculptures, and discover our charming Village offering live entertainment, interactive games, dining, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and so much more.

Tickets start at $35 for adults and $20 for kids. Enchant Christmas runs now through January 1, 2023.

