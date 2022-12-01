Watch Now
LifestyleTaste and See Tampa Bay

Actions

Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field

America’s largest Christmas light maze and village is making its way back to Tampa Bay.
Poster image (3).jpg
Posted at 12:57 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 12:57:50-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — America’s largest Christmas light maze and village is making its way back to Tampa Bay.

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg transformed into a winter wonderland with over four million twinkling lights, ice skating, festive food, and holiday shopping.

Experience a world of adventure with awe-inspiring animated light sculptures, and discover our charming Village offering live entertainment, interactive games, dining, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and so much more.

Tickets start at $35 for adults and $20 for kids. Enchant Christmas runs now through January 1, 2023.

Click here for more information.

—--

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.