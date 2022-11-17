Holiday events at Florida amusement parks in 2022

The holiday season is here and the Florida amusement parks are already in full swing when it comes to their festive family-friendly events!

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party

When: select nights November 8 - December 22

Where: Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

Cost: $169+

Info: Get ready for a magical holiday gathering with your loved ones and some familiar Disney characters. Enjoy the festive ambience, parades, live shows and of course some christmas fireworks. This event is selling out fast so make sure to get your tickets as soon as possible.

SeaWorld Christmas Celebration

When: select dates November 11 - January 3

Where: SeaWorld Orlando

Cost: included with park admission

Info: Gather your family and join the festivities! See the park transformed into a winter wonderland sparking with millions of beautiful lights. Indulge in decadent holiday treats, stunning live shows, and dinner with Santa.

Holidays at Universal Orlando

When: select dates November 12 - January 1

Where: Universal Studios Florida

Cost: included with your theme park ticket or annual pass

Info: From dazzling decorations to unforgettable entertainment, you can't go wrong celebrating the holidays at Universal Orlando. Experience the magic in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, join the resident whos for Grinchmas, or catch the larger than life balloons at the Universal Holidays Parade featuring Macy's.

Christmas Town Busch Gardens

When: daily November 14 - January 9

Where: Busch Gardens Tampa

Cost: included with park admission

Info: Christmas Town is back! Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday treats and festive shows, plus millions of twinkling lights, dazzling fireworks and heartwarming moments with Rudolph and Santa.

Holidays at LEGOLAND

When: select nights November 25 - December 31

Where: LEGOLAND Florida Resort

Cost: Included with Daily Tickets and select Annual Passes

Info: Deck the halls at one of the jolliest events of the year. Visit the Holiday Village to send your letters to santa, rock around the giant LEGO tree to holiday tunes, and take "elfies" with your favorite holiday LEGO characters.