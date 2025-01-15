Mowgli's Tiffin is a hot downtown St. Pete stop serving up Indian street food

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Before we discuss the light, flavorful Indian street food served at Mowgli's Tiffin in downtown St. Pete, we need to first explain the restaurant's name.

Mowgli, of course, is the "man-cub" from Rudyard Kipling's "The Jungle Book."

Tiffin is an Indian term for "lunchbox" or "midday snack."

Mowgli's Tiffin at 165 Dr. MLK Jr. St N in St. Pete is a fun, funky name for one of Tampa Bay's hottest new foodie destinations.

It's the "passion project" of Amita Mukherjee, who was raised in St. Pete by parents born in India.

"I wanted to bring Indian food to the city I grew up in," she said. "This is the kind of food I like."

Mukherjee's concept is fast, tasty Indian food that doesn't make you feel like you immediately need a nap.

The butter chicken is given a healthy, tangy twist, and the kati rolls are like slim Indian burritos.

For something that's as fun to build as it is to eat, the panipuri is a crispy shell you can stuff with chickpea goodness and delicious sauces.

Mowgli's Tiffin is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday).

