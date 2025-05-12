ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Caroline Madley grew up in her native England bakin' brownies next to her Mom.

"Before I could even talk," she says of her sweet skills.

Mad Mama Bakes is the delicious dessert vision of a UK transplant in St. Pete

Now the UK transplant, her husband, and two kids live in St. Pete, but you better believe she brought her delicious dessert talent stateside.

Mad Mama Bakes is Caroline's online boutique business. It sells homemade small-batch brownies made with pure ingredients (organic cocoa, pasteurized eggs) and playful add-ons like Milky Ways, Oreos, and peanut butter cups.

"My tagline is: Because life's too short for boring brownies," she says. "I wanted to do something wholesome and crazy and fun."

She plans to open a brick-and-mortar shop in the future, but for now, you can custom-build your own brownie boxes at her online store.

For more on Mad Mama Bakes, go here.

