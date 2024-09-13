Watch Now
LifestyleDaly Discoveries

Actions

Free fall festival this weekend to showcase New Tampa Performing Arts Center

State-of-the-art building to show Disney movies, host live performances
The state-of-the-art New Tampa Performing Arts Center will host a free fall festival this weekend. Family-fun activities include Disney movies in a hi-tech theater, a musical instrument "petting zoo," plus live performances by local dance troupes (including the spellbinding Rudram Dance Company). The $7.3 million facility opened last year and is hitting its groove, offering top-flight, affordable entertainment in an architecturally gorgeous building.
Screen Shot 2024-09-12 at 8.04.55 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The state-of-the-art New Tampa Performing Arts Center will host a free fall festival this weekend.

Family-fun activities include Disney movies in a hi-tech theater, a musical instrument "petting zoo," plus live performances by local dance troupes (including the spellbinding Rudram Dance Company).

The $7.3 million facility opened last year and is hitting its groove, offering top-flight, affordable entertainment in an architecturally gorgeous building.

For more on the fall festival and the New Tampa Performing Arts Center, go here.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.