Free fall festival this weekend to showcase New Tampa Performing Arts Center

TAMPA, Fla. — The state-of-the-art New Tampa Performing Arts Center will host a free fall festival this weekend.

Family-fun activities include Disney movies in a hi-tech theater, a musical instrument "petting zoo," plus live performances by local dance troupes (including the spellbinding Rudram Dance Company).

The $7.3 million facility opened last year and is hitting its groove, offering top-flight, affordable entertainment in an architecturally gorgeous building.

For more on the fall festival and the New Tampa Performing Arts Center, go here.