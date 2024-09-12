Watch Now
LifestyleDaly Discoveries

Actions

Enter the wild, wonderful world of Jason Hulfish at University of Tampa exhibit

The local artist is known for his vibrant Disney and pop-culture work
Disney. Darth Vader. The Lightning. The Bucs. Plus a big ol' tiki head. Local artist and pop-culture savant Jason Hulfish celebrates the wild, colorful fantasylands of Tampa and Florida.
Screen Shot 2024-09-11 at 7.33.11 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Disney. Darth Vader. The Lightning. The Bucs.

Plus a big ol' tiki head.

Local artist and pop-culture savant Jason Hulfish celebrates the wild, colorful fantasylands of Tampa and Florida.

He's best known for his theme park work and inventive creations for bars and restaurants.

And now his whimsical work — carved-foam figures of Groot and Olaf, a big ol' Bolts logo, plus his own wild imaginings — is on bold, beautiful display at the Scarfone/Hartley Gallery at the University of Tampa.

If you're looking to get your kids interested in art, this is the exhibition to fire their imagination.

The show is free to the public and runs until Oct. 4.

For more on the Jason Hulfish show, go here.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.