Enter the wild, wonderful world of Jason Hulfish at University of Tampa exhibit

TAMPA, Fla. — Disney. Darth Vader. The Lightning. The Bucs.

Plus a big ol' tiki head.

Local artist and pop-culture savant Jason Hulfish celebrates the wild, colorful fantasylands of Tampa and Florida.

He's best known for his theme park work and inventive creations for bars and restaurants.

And now his whimsical work — carved-foam figures of Groot and Olaf, a big ol' Bolts logo, plus his own wild imaginings — is on bold, beautiful display at the Scarfone/Hartley Gallery at the University of Tampa.

If you're looking to get your kids interested in art, this is the exhibition to fire their imagination.

The show is free to the public and runs until Oct. 4.

For more on the Jason Hulfish show, go here.